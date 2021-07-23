TshisaLIVE

Lady Zamar advises fans: ‘Forgiveness doesn’t automatically mean trust’

23 July 2021 - 15:00 By Joy Mphande
Lady Zamar sheds light on the power of forgiveness.
Image: Instagram/ Lady Zamar

If there’s any celebrity who has had their fair share of public scrutiny, it is Lady Zamar, and the singer recently revealed how she gets through it all with advice to her fans about forgiveness.

The Collide hitmaker took to Twitter on Tuesday to share advice with her fans.

“Be mindful of what you say, how you say it and how you treat others. Being gentle and loving comes at no price to you,” she wrote.

The singer encouraged her fans to forgive and surround themselves with good company. 

“You can forgive someone without ever trusting them again. Forgiveness doesn’t automatically mean trust, like so many might believe. Surround yourself with people who can drag you out of your misery and make you feel good about yourself.”

Lady Zamar has shared messages relating to forgiveness and healing for most of the month. 

“Heal. If not for yourself then for your children and the generations that will come after you,” she wrote earlier this month. 

“Select the people you want in your life. Don’t allow anyone to insert themselves in your life without your permission.”

Not all her fans and followers have been loving this side.

While some reacted positively to her advice, others questioned her stance. 

