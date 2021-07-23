Lady Zamar advises fans: ‘Forgiveness doesn’t automatically mean trust’

If there’s any celebrity who has had their fair share of public scrutiny, it is Lady Zamar, and the singer recently revealed how she gets through it all with advice to her fans about forgiveness.

The Collide hitmaker took to Twitter on Tuesday to share advice with her fans.

“Be mindful of what you say, how you say it and how you treat others. Being gentle and loving comes at no price to you,” she wrote.

The singer encouraged her fans to forgive and surround themselves with good company.

“You can forgive someone without ever trusting them again. Forgiveness doesn’t automatically mean trust, like so many might believe. Surround yourself with people who can drag you out of your misery and make you feel good about yourself.”