Nomzamo Mbatha mourns her mom's death: Everything hurts about losing you

Nomzamo Mbatha has revealed that she is in mourning after her mother's passing.

Sincere and heartfelt condolences have flooded the actress's social media feed after she took to Instagram on Thursday penning a lengthy post about being inconsolable since the day she heard the tragic news.

“I don’t want to hear “it is the will of God...” because my question then is How dare that will not consider me. I also don’t want to hear, 'you’re going to get through this...' because it’s simple, 'This' is not the thing I wish to 'get through',” she wrote.

The Coming 2 America star did not reveal details surrounding the death of her mother but alluded that it happened after her birthday, which was on July 13.

“I have been reeling with grief since the day after my birthday ... a full week living in a world where she does not exist in the physical ... how can it be.”

The actress went on to share a tribute to her mom, speaking on the wonderful things that she had done for her.

“See this love of mine taught me the power in forgiving, in loving people with utmost kindness, being a soft landing for anyone who needs it, and loving on the basis of it being unconditional. She made me feel safe in this world. This one hurts,” she wrote.

“Here’s to the woman who occupied the most tender part of my heart, who has loved me without limits since I was born, I will love and miss you for all my days. Everything hurts about losing you, everything ... if I could kiss your face just one last time.”