'Stop texting me' - Pearl Thusi calls out DA for 'unsolicited' text messages

Media personality Pearl Thusi has hit back at the DA after allegedly receiving an SMS as part of the political party's campaign.

Using Twitter to call out the party, the star wrote a scathing tweet to the opposition party DA after receiving one of its campaign messages.

With a history of upsetting citizens with messages “aggressively” marketing the campaign, Pearl wasn't too pleased with the latest update from the political party.

According to the Queen Sono star, she received a message from the DA and wants to unsubscribe from its communication.

“Hi DA — I have no clue where you got my number from but can you please stop texting me,” said Pearl.