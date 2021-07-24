Khanyi Mbau pens letter to Lasizwe: I wouldn’t trade you for the world

In the true spirit of sibling love, actress Khanyi Mbau recently penned the sweetest letter when she celebrated her little brother and reality TV star Lasizwe.

Lasizwe celebrated his 23rd birthday earlier this week and Khanyi was one of the people who couldn’t help but gush about the amazing person the vlogger has grown to be. Exposing his middle name, as siblings do, Khanyi opened up about the role Lasizwe has played in making her a better person.

“One of the most sensitive topics of my life celebrates his birthday today. Brian I am very emotional writhing this message to you, Lasizwe. You have been such a force and wind beneath my wings in rehabilitating me and helping me find my essence. ”

The actress pointed to growth for both her and Lasizwe that has happened this year, and made specific mention of how her actions have tested Lasizwe’s love for her.

“You have been such a huge instrument in my life, my sanity, and you have been such a support structure that I look at who I have become and your hand is visible in my growth.”

Watch the cute reel of some moments together that accompanied the letter below: