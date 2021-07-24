TshisaLIVE

Khanyi Mbau pens letter to Lasizwe: I wouldn’t trade you for the world

‘You have stood by me in the shadows and allowed me to chance my heart’s desire at the expense of your happiness’

Chrizelda Kekana Entertainment reporter
24 July 2021 - 12:00
Lasizwe and Khanyi Mbau are among the coolest celeb siblings in Mzansi.
Lasizwe and Khanyi Mbau are among the coolest celeb siblings in Mzansi.
Image: Instagram/Khanyi Mbau

In the true spirit of sibling love, actress Khanyi Mbau recently penned the sweetest letter when she celebrated her little brother and reality TV star Lasizwe.

Lasizwe celebrated his 23rd birthday earlier this week and Khanyi was one of the people who couldn’t help but gush about the amazing person the vlogger has grown to be. Exposing his middle name, as siblings do, Khanyi opened up about the role Lasizwe has played in making her a better person.

“One of the most sensitive topics of my life celebrates his birthday today. Brian I am very emotional writhing this message to you, Lasizwe. You have been such a force and wind beneath my wings in rehabilitating me and helping me find my essence. ”

The actress pointed to growth for both her and Lasizwe that has happened this year, and made specific mention of how her actions have tested Lasizwe’s love for her.

“You have been such a huge instrument in my life, my sanity, and you have been such a support structure that I look at who I have become and your hand is visible in my growth.”

Watch the cute reel of some moments together that accompanied the letter below:

Khanyi said some of the choices she has made have disappointed her little brother, but she was glad he never left her side and supported her regardless.

“The past seven months have been challenging on us as my choices have tested you, but you have stood by me in the shadows and allowed me to chance my heart’s desire at the expense of your happiness, but that’s truly who you are, selfless. I wouldn’t trade you for the world. I have tested you, disappointed you and made you hate me — sadly you are my brother, EAT IT,” she wrote before adding a crying laughing face emoji.

Khanyi wished Lasizwe everything good in life and validated him again by saying how proud she is watching him blossom.

“I watch you grow and become such a force with such pride as you are my bone, my blood. Wishing you a f**king awesome day, a terrible hangover tomorrow and tears of joy as you celebrate today!”

‘I’ve never seen my sister so happy’- Lasizwe responds to Khanyi 'marriage rumours'

"This makes me want to believe in love again!"
TshisaLIVE
4 months ago

WATCH | Inside Lasizwe's experience of being tested for Covid-19

Lasizwe revealed his result was negative.
TshisaLIVE
6 months ago

Lasizwe grateful to big sister Khanyi Mbau for being his source of comfort

"I am just really grateful for my support system"
TshisaLIVE
8 months ago

Lasizwe and Khanyi Mbau heartbroken by their father’s death

"All I ever wanted was to be just like you," said Khanyi Mbau.
TshisaLIVE
10 months ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. 'Rhythm City's' Kealeboga Masango reveals her relationship status TshisaLIVE
  2. MaMkhize denies claims she was in 'cahoots' with Duduzane Zuma and Ngizwe Mchunu TshisaLIVE
  3. Babes Wodumo comes under fire for shaming 'baby mamas' & their 'out of wedlock' ... TshisaLIVE
  4. ‘They think we want Gucci?’ - Refilwe Madumo of ‘Scandal!’ defends Pearl ... TshisaLIVE
  5. Reality TV star Kgomotso Ndungane opens up about life after 'RHOD' TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

‘It was an act of desperation’ - A man played music for hours outside a ...
Dividing lines: Phoenix at epicentre of looting, racial tensions and violence ...