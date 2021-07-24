TshisaLIVE

Moments in SA entertainment at the Dome we’ll never forget

24 July 2021 - 14:00 By Joy Mphande
Cassper Nyovest is one of many local and international stars who performed at the Ticketpro Dome.
Image: Instagram/Cassper Nyovest

It is the end of an era for the Ticketpro Dome in Northgate after the venue gifted Mzansi with some of the greatest moments in entertainment.

The announcement left Mzansi shattered on Monday when management confirmed the venue had been sold and would no longer host live entertainment events.

“This is another devastating blow for the exhibitions, events and entertainment industry due to Covid-19. The ban on public gatherings has meant that during 2020 and 2021, the Ticketpro Dome has been unable to operate,” RX Venue Management announced on Twitter. 

To commemorate the events space, TshisaLIVE takes a look at some of the memorable events that took place at the arena:

Cassper Nyovest’s FillUp 

Rapper Cassper Nyovest’s FillUp project started at the venue. He was the first hip-hop artist to host a concert at the Ticketpro Dome, sold out tickets in 2017 and made history when he filled the venue to capacity.

International acts

American rapper Lil Wayne paved the way for other American artists at the Dome. He was one of the first to perform on the stage in 2011. Nicki Minaj followed suit in 2016 with a ground-breaking performance, as did Travis Scott in 2017 and Lauren Hill and Toni Braxton in 2019. 

Black Coffee’s Music is King

In 2019, DJ Black Coffee hosted a Music is King concert at the arena and broadcast house music.

“It’s really going to be like a mix of all different crowds. It’s not about hip-hop, it’s not about house music, it’s just about the celebration of music,” he said.

Trevor Noah comedy tour

The Daily Show host was on a comedy tour in 2019 and made sure to hit SA shores when doing his three-part comedy series and a stand-up special, There’s a Gupta on My Stoep, which focused on the state of affairs in the country.

David Kau’s ‘Blacks Only’ concert

Comedian David Kau hosted his Blacks Only comedy show at the venue with  comedians Sifiso Nene, Kagiso “KG” Mogadi, Riaad Moosa, Schalk Bezuidenhout, Skhumba, Lihle Msimang, Mpho Popps and Siya Seya with Somizi as a guest artist and Donald as a performance act.

