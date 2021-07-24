Moments in SA entertainment at the Dome we’ll never forget

It is the end of an era for the Ticketpro Dome in Northgate after the venue gifted Mzansi with some of the greatest moments in entertainment.

The announcement left Mzansi shattered on Monday when management confirmed the venue had been sold and would no longer host live entertainment events.

“This is another devastating blow for the exhibitions, events and entertainment industry due to Covid-19. The ban on public gatherings has meant that during 2020 and 2021, the Ticketpro Dome has been unable to operate,” RX Venue Management announced on Twitter.