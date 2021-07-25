Prince Kaybee takes a jab at 'talentless' entertainers who always trend
DJ Prince Kaybee has come for the entertainment industry, saying that it prioritises popularity and trending on the internet rather than celebrating true, raw talent.
Taking to Twitter, the star packed a punch with his latest take on the entertainment industry in SA.
Kaybee believes that talent means nothing in a world where the entertainment factor is considered worth “more”.
“It's called the entertainment industry not the talent industry, that's why sometimes the talented don't trend and those who are entertaining with zero talent trend. You can entertain people by being super talented same way that you can entertain by lacking talent,” he tweeted.
It's called the ENTERTAINMENT industry not the TALENT industry that's why sometimes the talented don't trend and those who are entertaining with zero talent trend. You can entertain people by being super talented same way that you can entertain by lacking talent.— K A B I L L I O N (@PrinceKaybee_SA) July 20, 2021
His sentiments sparked debate on the TL.
Though some agreed with the star about the supposed “trends” industry, one user said the ability to entertain others is a talent in itself.
True. That's why people who are talented aren't recognised in this industry. It's people who've got some influence and mostly on social media who are being considered. You can even see on this acting industry that people who are whack are acting just 'coz of popularity nje— ツ Ø ͏ Ʀ ͏ ł ™ ͏ ͏ ❼ (@Ori_Debig_Beats) July 20, 2021
At this rate it should be called the "Trends" industry.— Kung fu Lenny®🐵🐒 (@Lenny41050765) July 20, 2021
However, the Gugulethu star disagreed, saying that society needs to put some respect on the talents of those who have proven themselves.
“What a horrific train of thought mate, we really need to give talent some respect hey. My babygirl speaks funny because she’s an infant, that's entertaining, is that a talent?," Kaybee asked.
What a horrific train of thought mate, we really need to give talent some respect hey. My babygirl speaks funny because she’s an infant, thats entertaining, is that a talent? https://t.co/AOCq2vyexA— K A B I L L I O N (@PrinceKaybee_SA) July 21, 2021
The star often weighs in on what it takes to make it in Mzansi's entertainment world. Earlier this year, Prince Kaybee had the TL abuzz when he dished a hot take on being a pioneer in the industry.
Though it may be a commendable feat, the star came with a stinging reminder that being first at the dinner table does not make you the best on the horizon.
“Sometimes being the first to do something doesn’t mean you the best, you are just the first,” said Kaybee.