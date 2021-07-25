TshisaLIVE

Prince Kaybee takes a jab at 'talentless' entertainers who always trend

25 July 2021 - 10:00
Prince Kaybee has called out entertainers with no talent for topping the trending charts.
Prince Kaybee has called out entertainers with no talent for topping the trending charts.
Image: Instagram/Prince Kaybee

DJ Prince Kaybee has come for the entertainment industry, saying that it prioritises popularity and trending on the internet rather than celebrating true, raw talent.

Taking to Twitter, the star packed a punch with his latest take on the entertainment industry in SA.

Kaybee believes that talent means nothing in a world where the entertainment factor is considered worth “more”.

“It's called the entertainment industry not the talent industry, that's why sometimes the talented don't trend and those who are entertaining with zero talent trend. You can entertain people by being super talented same way that you can entertain by lacking talent,” he tweeted.

His sentiments sparked debate on the TL.

Though some agreed with the star about the supposed “trends” industry, one user said the ability to entertain others is a talent in itself.

However, the Gugulethu star disagreed, saying that society needs to put some respect on the talents of those who have proven themselves.

“What a horrific train of thought mate, we really need to give talent some respect hey. My babygirl speaks funny because she’s an infant, that's entertaining, is that a talent?," Kaybee asked.

The star often weighs in on what it takes to make it in Mzansi's entertainment world. Earlier this year, Prince Kaybee had the TL abuzz when he dished a hot take on being a pioneer in the industry.

Though it may be a commendable feat, the star came with a stinging reminder that being first at the dinner table does not make you the best on the horizon. 

“Sometimes being the first to do something doesn’t mean you the best, you are just the first,” said Kaybee. 

READ MORE

SNAPS | Mzansi celebs join civilian clean-up efforts after riots and looting

Community volunteers have been gathering in areas around the country to try rebuild the townships, Prince Kaybee is one of the SA celebs who joined ...
TshisaLIVE
1 week ago

Five minutes with 'Push and Pull' singer Aisia Casanova

The muso recently collaborated with FNote on her latest single 'What's It Gonna Be' and hopes to visit SA soon. We find out what's on her radar
Lifestyle
3 weeks ago

Prince Kaybee vows to join 'national march' against the lockdown

The star has joined the thousands planning to march against the lockdown.
TshisaLIVE
3 weeks ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. Anele Mdoda says King Misuzulu Zulu should not have been broadcast live TshisaLIVE
  2. Ooh la la! Natasha Thahane shares cute moments with Lorch on his birthday TshisaLIVE
  3. DJ Zinhle admits her hectic work schedule is 'exhausting' - tweeps drag her for ... TshisaLIVE
  4. Babes Wodumo comes under fire for shaming 'baby mamas' & their 'out of wedlock' ... TshisaLIVE
  5. MaMkhize denies claims she was in 'cahoots' with Duduzane Zuma and Ngizwe Mchunu TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

‘It was an act of desperation’ - A man played music for hours outside a ...
Dividing lines: Phoenix at epicentre of looting, racial tensions and violence ...