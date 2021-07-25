Prince Kaybee takes a jab at 'talentless' entertainers who always trend

DJ Prince Kaybee has come for the entertainment industry, saying that it prioritises popularity and trending on the internet rather than celebrating true, raw talent.

Taking to Twitter, the star packed a punch with his latest take on the entertainment industry in SA.

Kaybee believes that talent means nothing in a world where the entertainment factor is considered worth “more”.

“It's called the entertainment industry not the talent industry, that's why sometimes the talented don't trend and those who are entertaining with zero talent trend. You can entertain people by being super talented same way that you can entertain by lacking talent,” he tweeted.