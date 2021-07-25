WATCH | Aww cute! Cassper shared his first IG reel with his son Khotso

TshisaLIVE

Rapper Cassper Nyovest loves being daddy.
Image: Instagram/Cassper Nyovest

Rapper Cassper Nyovest has changed his mind about completely keeping his son Khotso from the socials and recently shared a very cute Instagram reel featuring his lil man for the very first time.

Even though he was adamant that he would keep his son away from the socials, just as he has done successfully with his relationship with his mother Thobeka, the rapper has accepted that it will be impossible to keep all that cuteness to himself.

Taking to his Instagram this week, the rapper-turned-amapiano artist shared a few moment spent with his on in a cute video titled and captioned, “You give me joy”.

In the reel, fans got to see Cassper play with Khotso and watch Cocomelon. There's also a scene where Khotso is having the best time unboxing his father's new Drip sneakers and ends up in the shoebox as his mother watches affectionately.

Fans also get to see Cassper try to get Khotso to sleep, all as one of his songs from his latest EP Joy,  featuring Samthing Soweto and Abidoza, plays in the background.

Watch the video below:

While Casper hardly shares pictures or videos with Khotso, he talks about how much his son has changed him and just how much he loves him every chance he gets.

In September last year, at the time of his birth, both Cassper and Thobeka revealed they planned to keep their son out of the spotlight and away from the “real-life witches” on social media.

Cassper, who has been fiercely protective of Thobeka and his son, told his followers he would prefer to keep his family private.

“Prayer has been my weapon! That's why I won't post my child on these platforms. Besides the millions whot love us and want to share with us, we are also among real-life witches and they prey on moments like these or people like us,” he said.

