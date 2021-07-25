WATCH | Cassper reveals how he turns negative energy in life into success

Amid the negative comments that have been made about his latest shoe collaboration with Drip since its launch earlier this month, Cassper Nyovest says that he is not letting it bring him down.

Taking to Instagram on Sunday, the rapper shared the secret to his success.

“Everything that I've touched turned to gold. I don't have a failed project to my name because I believe in myself and I believe in everything that I do ... I make sure that everything I come out with is something that is well researched, is a good product and I know that I can sell it, I know that I can push it until it's a success,” he said.

The Siyathandana hitmaker said that despite the various reactions that have been shared on social media, the shoe was still selling very well.

“Right now I just got into the retail space by selling footwear and not everybody liked the shoe but now the shoe is selling crazy. Crashing the internet. Right now it's in stores and people are coming out to buy the shoe,” he said.

The rapper went on to encourage fans and said that he was working on his billionaire status.

“People don't know what they want. Listen to yourself. Don't be a follower, be a leader. Believe in yourself and keep pushing ... Don Billiato ... already a billionaire in my mind, one day it's going to be a reality. We just getting started.”

Watch the full IG live below: