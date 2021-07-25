WATCH | Somizi shares his epiphany with fans — says everyone is just trying to survive

Media personality Somizi has compared life to going to gym in one of his latest light bulb moments, and the star says in this crazy world we live in we are all in survival mode.

Taking to Instagram in one of his enlightening moments with fans, Somizi said that he had a kind of epiphany while he was at the gym, before digging into a bowl of noodles.

“I had an epiphany ... Why didn't I know this earlier? In my teens, in my thirties, in my forties, now in my late 40s,” he began.

“I was at the gym right now, I was looking about, I was looking at everybody working out, going up and down, pacing up and down. Really for me its an investment of your life, your body, because you are trying to stay as young as possible, as energetic, long as possible.

“This life is exactly like what is happening at the gym. The world that we live in, and the lives that we are living, these are exactly how things happen at the gym. Everybody trying their best, it's a survival mode, we are all living to survive” said Somizi.

