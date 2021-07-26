Nasty C raises SA flag high with his feature on Olympics ‘Colorful’ song
Sticking to his “never fail to impress” memo, rapper Nasty C has left Mzansi feeling immensely proud of him for representing SA and the continent as the only African artist featured on Coca-Cola’s official 2021 Olympics song.
The rapper shares the mic with Sabrina Carpenter, Ayumu Imazu, Blue Vintage, Mizk and others in the anthem-like song titled Colorful.
Watch the official music video for the song below:
Last year the rapper told TshisaLIVE the Covid-19 pandemic had disrupted his plans, but that he planned to make it work for him so he can continue his winning streak.
Nasty C spoke about how his plans to go to Japan were put on hold but revealed he had done a song with Coca-Cola for the Olympic Games.
“It obviously delayed a lot of things, including performances around the world once my single dropped. A lot of those trips have been pushed back and it is a bummer but we are working around it. I was supposed to go to Japan for the Olympics but we did something with Coca-Cola for that.
“On the bright side, I have more time to work on my music. I’ve been working on more music, tonnes of music, like maybe music for four more albums. Also, just before the lockdown, I bought a lot of equipment for shooting and I aim to shoot and share performances. This has given me an opportunity to be a bit more creative about my performances and I know my fans will love it. We are still going to do amazing things,” he said at the time.
As the song continues to pop up on the TL with Olympics well under way, Mzansi has expressed pride in the young “Zulu man with some power”.
Fans applauded his impressive moves and the fact that he continues to raise the SA flag on the international stage.
Here are some reactions below:
