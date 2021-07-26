TshisaLIVE

Ntsiki Mazwai says Julius Malema isn’t a true leader - reckons ‘he is all talk’

26 July 2021 - 13:00
Ntsiki Mazwai has again criticised the EFF's leadership.
Ntsiki Mazwai has again criticised the EFF's leadership.
Image: Instagram/Ntsiki Mazwai

Poet and activist Ntsiki Mazwai has left the TL in a mess with her recent opinions about EFF president Julius Malema and his capabilities as a leader. 

Not mincing her words, as she has with the political party in the past, Ntsiki  said she believed that during the coronavirus lockdown which started in March 2020, the EFF leader has shown he doesn’t deserve the title of leader and that while he talks a whole lotta game, he falls short on acting on his promises.

She said the EFF has lost the members of the party who made it special, comparing the party to an aged pageant queen, which she believes is “sad”.

Lockdown showed us Malema is not a leader, just someone who talks loudly."

“Shame. This party has lost all the people who made it special. Now it's like a past beauty queen. Walking confidently with wrinkles while people laugh. So sad,” she wrote. 

Ntsiki declined to elaborate on her points when approached by TshisaLIVE  for additional comment.

The poet often takes to Twitter to share her political opinions and weigh in on topical socio-economic matters in SA. When it comes to the EFF and its leadership, Ntsiki has often shared her thoughts.

A few months ago tweeps dug up old tweets from the star when she said she believes she could lead the EFF Women’s League.

Ntsiki hit back, saying she remains a star “with or without the EFF”.

“You’re still hurting. You can still feel my power, as no woman in the EFF has as much influence as me in SA, and they never will. I was not made by my position in the EFF.  I am Ntsiki Mazwai, with or without the EFF,” said Ntsiki.

Ntsiki Mazwai asks for Jacob Zuma to be released from prison in open letter

"We are rendered helpless as we watch the decision of the constitutional court rip our country to shreds."
TshisaLIVE
1 week ago

‘I’m Ntsiki Mazwai, with or without the EFF’ - poet takes shot at women’s league claims

“No woman in the EFF has as much influence as me in SA, and they never will. I am Ntsiki Mazwai, with or without the EFF,” said Ntsiki.
TshisaLIVE
4 months ago

'You're a bully': Naledi Chirwa sets the record straight about 'drawing inspiration' from Ntsiki Mazwai

Naledi hit back, after poet Ntsiki's claims that Naledi took jabs at her to 'build herself'.
TshisaLIVE
4 months ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. Anele Mdoda says King Misuzulu Zulu should not have been broadcast live TshisaLIVE
  2. Ooh la la! Natasha Thahane shares cute moments with Lorch on his birthday TshisaLIVE
  3. Khanyi Mbau pens letter to Lasizwe: I wouldn’t trade you for the world TshisaLIVE
  4. Mzansi reacts to Zodwa Wabantu saying she 'hates' Zahara after viral clip TshisaLIVE
  5. J’Something opens about up him and his family experiencing anxiety during ... TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Businesses granted incentives to boost economy after unrest and Covid-19 ...
Alcohol sales, gatherings & vaccines: SA back to level 3