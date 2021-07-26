Ntsiki Mazwai says Julius Malema isn’t a true leader - reckons ‘he is all talk’

Poet and activist Ntsiki Mazwai has left the TL in a mess with her recent opinions about EFF president Julius Malema and his capabilities as a leader.

Not mincing her words, as she has with the political party in the past, Ntsiki said she believed that during the coronavirus lockdown which started in March 2020, the EFF leader has shown he doesn’t deserve the title of leader and that while he talks a whole lotta game, he falls short on acting on his promises.

She said the EFF has lost the members of the party who made it special, comparing the party to an aged pageant queen, which she believes is “sad”.

“Lockdown showed us Malema is not a leader, just someone who talks loudly."

“Shame. This party has lost all the people who made it special. Now it's like a past beauty queen. Walking confidently with wrinkles while people laugh. So sad,” she wrote.