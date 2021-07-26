'RHOD' star Nonku Williams opens up about her miracle baby after 2 failed IVF's

Real Housewives Of Durban star, Nonku Williams, has reflected on her past challenges with getting pregnant.

Taking to Instagram on Monday, the reality TV star penned a message speaking about her breakthrough of getting pregnant, in celebration of her son's fourth birthday.

“I remember this day like yesterday when God finally blessed me with you. You were my miracle baby ... after 2 failed IVF’s and having given up on falling pregnant again ... then, boom, you were there miraculously in my womb ... I named you Phendulile because God heard my prayers answered me.

“Today my little man is 4 and what an intelligent boy he is. I loved you then, I love you now and I will love you forever,” she wrote.