'RHOD' star Nonku Williams opens up about her miracle baby after 2 failed IVF's

26 July 2021 - 14:00 By Joy Mphande
Nonku Williams opens up about the challenges she faced with pregnancy.
Image: Instagram/ Nonku Williams

Real Housewives Of Durban star, Nonku Williams, has reflected on her past challenges with getting pregnant. 

Taking to Instagram on Monday, the reality TV star penned a message speaking about her breakthrough of getting pregnant, in celebration of her son's fourth birthday.

“I remember this day like yesterday when God finally blessed me with you. You were my miracle baby ... after 2 failed IVF’s and having given up on falling pregnant again ... then, boom, you were there miraculously in my womb ... I named you Phendulile because God heard my prayers answered me.

“Today my little man is 4 and what an intelligent boy he is. I loved you then, I love you now and I will love you forever,” she wrote.

The mother of three has been candid about her adversities and triumphs both on the reality show and on social media. 

Earlier this year, in celebration of the launch of her wine business, Ashes To Beauty Winery, Nonku reflected on her journey. 

“Today, I am a woman who knows her identity, I know who I am, I know what I stand for ... every day I remind myself 'Nonku, you are alive, you have a purpose, you have three beautiful children, you are blessed' ... I have faith, I will never fall ...

“It may look small but for me it's big. I've been through so much,” she said. 

