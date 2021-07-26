WATCH | 3 spiciest moments from Ntando Duma’s episode of ‘Drink or Tell The Truth!’

Lasizwe's hyped up YouTube series Drink Or Tell The Truth kicked off to a great start as it kept its promise on delivering spice, previously unknown celebrity dirty laundry and lots of laughter for viewers.

Following up on its viral teaser, the first episode featured Ntando Duma and the actress and Lasizwe took turns asking each other risky questions all for Mzansi's entertainment.

Below are some of the juiciest moments from the show:

The Sex tape

Lasizwe asked Ntando about the sex tape that was leaked in 2020 of a woman many thought was her. Ntando didn't even hesitate before setting the record straight.

“Oh, no man. No, it’s not true. That wasn’t me. Also, my sex tape would be fire, hey. Put some respect on my name. And I’m sorry they had to leak that sex tape. I also don’t do sex tapes,” the actress said.

Kissing scenes and worst acting scenes

The actress was also asked about her worst kissing scenes and who she shared those scenes with. Ntando revealed that her least fave part about acting was kissing strangers and went to explain her reasons.

“My worst scene will always be kissing a man on the show. It’s very uncomfortable kissing someone that you don’t know and don’t have an actual relationship with. So all the scenes I have done with Schumacher were very uncomfortable. But he is such a nice guy. He is such a great actor. He made it very easy for me. Genuinely I hate those scenes.”

Is Lasizwe dating Dominic Khumalo?

Lasizwe was asked if he is dating Dominic Khumalo — a hot-seat question fans have been wondering about since the reality TV star “healed” from his public break up.

Lasizwe screamed out loud, got up from his seat and left the set of his show. When he returned he said that they are just good friends. If the comments are anything to go by, his response wasn't simply accepted and fans think there's more than meets the eye about his supposed friendship with Dominic.

Watch the full episode below: