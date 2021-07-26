WATCH | Heartbroken LaConco gets teary as she bids her father farewell

In the emotional posts of his funeral and burial, the star said she was grateful that her father saw her success and believes his soul is resting.

“I am grateful that God blessed me. Tato smelled the flowers while still alive. All we did today with Mamo was a bonus. The old man is resting,” she said.

She also took the opportunity to note the challenges her mum has been experiencing after her father's death, and congratulated her on her strength.

“I’ve witnessed my mum going through all sorts of emotions, seeing you losing your husband, Dear Mamo, well done kufeziwe, Tato is resting,” LaConco wrote.

Former president Jacob Zuma's ex-fiancée detailed her painful experience with the coronavirus before conquering it earlier this month.

The personality took to her Twitter to share her victory story with her followers. She tweeted that she had conquered the virus after having gone through the most. She described the pain she felt after testing positive for the virus as the worst she has ever felt.

“I have conquered Covid-19, I’ve never felt so much pain and consumed so much medication in my life!” she said.