TshisaLIVE

WATCH | Heartbroken LaConco gets teary as she bids her father farewell

26 July 2021 - 11:00
Nonkanyiso Conco is in mourning.
Nonkanyiso Conco is in mourning.
Image: Supplied

Reality TV star Nonkanyiso Conco, better known as LaConco, has shared she is in mourning after her father died last week.

Taking to social media to give her fans an update, the star shared that her father recently died. At the funeral service, , LaConco was seen teary-eyed saying her last goodbyes to her father.

In her emotional speech, the Real Housewives Of Durban star revealed she has been struggling through these Covid-19 times after having her own experiences with the coronavirus earlier this month. 

“Just after I recovered from Covid-19, I got a phone call saying the man who taught me love was fighting for his life,” she said before explaining how her father’s death has left her devastated.

Watch here:

In the emotional posts of his funeral and burial, the star said she was grateful that her father saw her success and believes his soul is resting.

“I am grateful that God blessed me. Tato smelled the flowers while still alive. All we did today with Mamo was a bonus. The old man is resting,” she said.

She also took the opportunity to note the challenges her mum has been experiencing after her father's death,  and congratulated her on her strength.

“I’ve witnessed my mum going through all sorts of emotions, seeing you losing your husband, Dear Mamo, well done kufeziwe, Tato is resting,” LaConco wrote. 

Former president Jacob Zuma's ex-fiancée detailed her painful experience with the coronavirus before conquering it earlier this month. 

The personality took to her Twitter to share her victory story with her followers. She tweeted that she had conquered the virus after having gone through the most. She described the pain she felt after testing positive for the virus as the worst she has ever felt.

“I have conquered Covid-19, I’ve never felt so much pain and consumed so much medication in my life!” she said.

Jacob Zuma’s ex-fiancée LaConco details 'painful' Covid-19 post-recovery journey

"I have conquered Covid- 19, I’ve never felt so much pain and consumed so much medication in my life!" said the reality TV star.
TshisaLIVE
2 weeks ago

IN MEMES | Tweeps feel #RHOD reunion fell flat, here are 3 reasons why

"I’m sorry but that was so underwhelming ... that was a fire season and that reunion isn’t representing that,' one fan said.
TshisaLIVE
2 months ago

Here are 3 bombshell revelations Mzansi found out from #RHOD so far!

Fans of the reality show live for the unexpected bombshell moments on the show!
TshisaLIVE
3 months ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. Anele Mdoda says King Misuzulu Zulu should not have been broadcast live TshisaLIVE
  2. Ooh la la! Natasha Thahane shares cute moments with Lorch on his birthday TshisaLIVE
  3. Khanyi Mbau pens letter to Lasizwe: I wouldn’t trade you for the world TshisaLIVE
  4. Mzansi reacts to Zodwa Wabantu saying she 'hates' Zahara after viral clip TshisaLIVE
  5. J’Something opens about up him and his family experiencing anxiety during ... TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Businesses granted incentives to boost economy after unrest and Covid-19 ...
Alcohol sales, gatherings & vaccines: SA back to level 3