Zenande Mfenyana hits back at police for raiding and seizing food after KZN riots
“Couldn’t they just leave that food for the kids? This is so sad,” said Zenande.
Former Generations star Zenande Mfenyana says she's heartbroken to see food being seized after looting that took place in KwaZulu-Natal and parts of Gauteng recently.
As SA starts to piece itself back together following the violence that ensued after the arrest of former president Jacob Zuma, SAPS is now arresting alleged victims and locating the goods that were stolen across KwaZulu-Natal and parts of Gauteng.
Proud mom and actress Zenande took to Twitter to weigh in on the action taken by police across the nation as salvageable items are being seized. The actress said her heart breaks to see food taken away from children who perhaps wouldn't have access to food in the first place.
“The police taking away the food though. Couldn’t they just leave that food for the kids? This is so sad,” she said.
The police taking away the food tho 💔💔💔💔 couldn’t they just leave that food for the kids? This is so sad— Zenande Mfenyana (@Zenande_Mcfen) July 22, 2021
With hearts heavy about the situation, fans of Zenande took to the reply section of the tweet.
Some felt that the actress shouldn't feel sorry for those whose looting resulted in billions of rand in loss, while others could sympathise with Zenande's thoughts. Check it out:
Exactly my sister, I don't feel bad for them. If u feel sorry for the looters then u should go n donate food for them from ur own pockets. If strangers can come n steal ur groceries at ur home because they are hungry would u allow it.— Rams (@AbelRambau05) July 22, 2021
So if the police leave them,tomorrow the can still go back to loot for their kids sgain,is that what we need? How many ppl lost their jobs because of these lootings,they have to be taught a lesson,look at our country now,if u go out loor for ur kids,what lesson do u teach them— Kate Seshoka (@KateSeshoka) July 23, 2021
I feel the same ..cas right now we need the food the most because asisebenzi and We have no money— Ntobe Mxabo (@ntobemxabo) July 22, 2021
I feel the same ..cas right now we need the food the most because asisebenzi and We have no money— Ntobe Mxabo (@ntobemxabo) July 22, 2021
Well its sad, but they need to learn to never be tempted by criminality. Coz if you forgive them and leave the food .its just gna be a bad example for them children. And they might do it again coz they know the law will be soft on them— 🌈 Zamie 😘Khaya..SWEETHEART ❤❤🌈 (@Zamie8909) July 22, 2021
It’s also sad for the businesses that were forced to close down because of the looters don’t you think? Poverty should never be an excuse to do criminal activities 🚮— Velisile Bukula (@VelisileB) July 22, 2021
As a proud mama bear, Zenande is often thinking about the children of the world, especially when it comes to her work.
In a storyline on The Queen, her character Goodness Mabuza's child was kidnapped for ransom.
Speaking on how she personally related to the story, Zenande said she was “shocked to her core” while playing the role.
“That storyline shocked me to my core. It’s a parent's worst fear to have your child go missing. I imagined all the parents who are worried sick over their missing children and I played it from that angle, I wanted to portray it all as raw as it is,” she wrote.