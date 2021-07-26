Zenande Mfenyana hits back at police for raiding and seizing food after KZN riots

Former Generations star Zenande Mfenyana says she's heartbroken to see food being seized after looting that took place in KwaZulu-Natal and parts of Gauteng recently.

As SA starts to piece itself back together following the violence that ensued after the arrest of former president Jacob Zuma, SAPS is now arresting alleged victims and locating the goods that were stolen across KwaZulu-Natal and parts of Gauteng.