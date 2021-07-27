Bucy Radebe on her husband's Covid-19 scare: 'I thought that he was gasping his last breath'

Gospel star Bucy Radebe and her husband Thapelo Thoboke are finally recovering after battling with Covid-19, a health scare the gospel singer says she was sure would leave her a widow.

Taking to Instagram recently, the singer revealed that she and her husband had fought a long battle with the virus and that her husband's respiratory system had been damaged.

“After a long Covid-19 battle, I'm glad to say we both tested negative past week, though hubby’s lungs and respiratory system will take some time to fully recover due to damage left by pneumonia,” she wrote.

Speaking to TshisaLIVE, the singer said that they discovered they had contracted the virus in the first week of June.

“I also started getting worse, I experienced fever, loss of smell, I slept a lot,” she said.

Bucy says her husband started feeling weak after she had left the hospital after undergoing major surgery that resulted in her having to have a blood transfusion. He then had to be hospitalised.

“He had to be hospitalised because his oxygen levels kept dropping ... he kept on getting worse to a point where he was struggling to breath. There were times where I thought that he was gasping his last breath and the only thing I was able to do was to cry to God and pray,” she said.