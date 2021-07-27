Bujy Bikwa speaks about his reality show & reflects on those 'polyamory' comments

He's a DJ, a presenter, a singer, a television producer, an actor and now, Bujy Bikwa is adding reality TV star to that list.

Speaking exclusively to TshisaLIVE, the media personality revealed that he was working on a reality TV show set to make the small screens in 2021.

“I'm looking forward to working on my reality TV show ... It's things that I've wanted to do that I've always been scared of and now it's time.

“I've got a channel that's working on it and I also have a full team that are trying to see what light I want to share with the world because I do not want it to be fake, I want them to see my two-bedroom apartment, I want them to see me, to see Orange Farm. I want it to be very genuine,” he said.

Following his exit from Metro FM this year after they introduced a new line-up, Bujy says that soon, his fans will be able to hear him on radio again after he recently joined Viva Nation Radio as the lunchtime host.

“I am starting my own show called The Midday Saga with Bujy ... I anticipate a lot of growth. I've always been a co-host in my life, this is the first time that I am literally the anchor of the show,” he said.