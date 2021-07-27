Fans rave after Cassper reveals exclusive music featuring Ne-Yo on IG

Rapper and aspiring billionaire Cassper Nyovest gave fans a sneak peek at his latest amapiano masterpieces since Siyathandana and fans are excited to see Cassper flourish on the beat with American artist Ne-Yo.

Though it may have seemed like a controversial move at first, Cass is making waves not just in hip-hop but in SA's very own amapiano which he now calls home.

Mufasa took to Instagram in a live video to connect with his fans while working on killer tracks. Seemingly in the studio with his usual amapiano partner in crime Abidoza, the star played for fans some exclusive — never heard before tracks — in the early AMs.

Singer Boohle also appears to be another amapiano sensation joining forces with Cassper once more, while the Kamo Mphela feature really caught the attention of piano lovers.

However, what really took fans aback was the star revealing that Miss Independent hitmaker Ne-Yo's vocals will be featured on one of his tracks.

Check out the video below: