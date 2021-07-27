TshisaLIVE

'Tone deaf' or just a birthday wish? EFF dragged for posting DJ Fresh shoutout

27 July 2021 - 13:10
DJ Fresh's birthday shoutout got tongues wagging.
DJ Fresh's birthday shoutout got tongues wagging.
Image: Simphiwe Mkhwanazi/2016 Loerie Awards

The EFF was dragged by many on social media this week when it shared a video of former 947 radio DJ Thato “DJ Fresh” Sikwane wishing the party a happy birthday.

The party celebrated its eighth anniversary on Monday and shared videos of famous people who sent well wishes to the red berets. Among these was DJ Fresh.

In a short video message, the DJ congratulated the party for its success over the years.

DJ Fresh and DJ Euphonik were embroiled in rape allegations earlier this year after a woman took to Twitter to detail the alleged incident. The case against the pair was dropped by the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) in February due to a lack of sufficient evidence.

Many dragged the EFF for posting the video of Fresh, saying they believed his accuser and urged others to “report” the video.

Others said they saw nothing wrong with the DJ wishing the party well.

The EFF had not responded to questions sent by TshisaLIVE at the time of publishing this article. It will be updated once comment is received.

Here's what social media users said:

MORE

WATCH | Fans dig up old vid of Boity calling out Kuli Roberts for 'bullying'

Boity has been calling people out from her very early days in the industry
TshisaLIVE
4 months ago

Zozibini Tunzi calls out ‘extremely flawed’ justice system for failing to protect victims

"The justice system is extremely flawed when it comes to the protection of victims of rape and abuse, especially if the accused is in a position of ...
TshisaLIVE
4 months ago

SA celebs rally behind DJ duo’s alleged rape victim

"We believe you," some Mzansi celebs said.
TshisaLIVE
4 months ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. Ntsiki Mazwai says Julius Malema isn’t a true leader - reckons ‘he is all talk’ TshisaLIVE
  2. Ooh la la! Natasha Thahane shares cute moments with Lorch on his birthday TshisaLIVE
  3. 'I knew something wasn't right' — Musa Mthombeni tests positive for Covid-19 TshisaLIVE
  4. Mzansi reacts to Zodwa Wabantu saying she 'hates' Zahara after viral clip TshisaLIVE
  5. Khanyi Mbau pens letter to Lasizwe: I wouldn’t trade you for the world TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Who is the SA surfer who walked away with silver at the Olympics?
Swahili must be common African language: Malema’s highlights from 8th EFF ...