'Tone deaf' or just a birthday wish? EFF dragged for posting DJ Fresh shoutout
The EFF was dragged by many on social media this week when it shared a video of former 947 radio DJ Thato “DJ Fresh” Sikwane wishing the party a happy birthday.
The party celebrated its eighth anniversary on Monday and shared videos of famous people who sent well wishes to the red berets. Among these was DJ Fresh.
In a short video message, the DJ congratulated the party for its success over the years.
[VIDEO 🎥]: DJ Fresh wishes the EFF a happy birthday. #EFFTurns8 pic.twitter.com/SVaQs7YU30— Economic Freedom Fighters (@EFFSouthAfrica) July 25, 2021
DJ Fresh and DJ Euphonik were embroiled in rape allegations earlier this year after a woman took to Twitter to detail the alleged incident. The case against the pair was dropped by the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) in February due to a lack of sufficient evidence.
Many dragged the EFF for posting the video of Fresh, saying they believed his accuser and urged others to “report” the video.
Others said they saw nothing wrong with the DJ wishing the party well.
The EFF had not responded to questions sent by TshisaLIVE at the time of publishing this article. It will be updated once comment is received.
Here's what social media users said:
You really did not have to put this up on your page. https://t.co/lGRtsYcBCq— Tsakane (@Isabella_Snr) July 26, 2021
I am no EFF and never will, but insulting the popular disc jockey for wishing the red beret crew happy born day is wrong and uncalled for. It is wrong folks. Why hurl insults and any form of subtle innuendos? He has every right to pick his side...you wrong folks!! This is sad.— Rodtang (@TheCyclone_) July 25, 2021
The EFF really taking the "the NPA dropped the charges, so we believe the accused" stance on this one 🤮.— mohammed kajee (@moekajee) July 25, 2021
Next month they'll celebrate women's day and tell us how they are committed to ending GBV.
Fuck off @EFFSouthAfrica. Believe women! https://t.co/OVL0KJlOiv
Oh great! Now we know you will never be on the victim’s side. https://t.co/jGIbvICYlC— Butter fingers 🧈 (@BoityK__) July 26, 2021