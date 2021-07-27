WATCH | LOL! Steve Harvey flirts with Devi Sankaree Govender

US comedian and Family Feud presenter Steve Harvey seems to have taken a liking to journalist Devi Govender.

In a behind-the-scenes video of The Devi Show, the funny man can be seen jokingly flirting with the former Carte Blanche journalist.

The video was shared on Instagram on Monday and is from an interview the pair had in May when Steve was in the country to film a new season of Family Feud.

“If I keep looking at you, I’m going to say something else,” Steve can be heard saying.

“Say it!” replied Devi.

“You kind of fine so be careful. I’m a new Christian, I ain’t locked in all the way. I’m trying to go to heaven but I’m on shaky ground,” Steve joking said.

“So, guys Steve Harvey is flirting with me! I’m just saying that,” said a gushing Devi.