WATCH | LOL! Steve Harvey flirts with Devi Sankaree Govender
US comedian and Family Feud presenter Steve Harvey seems to have taken a liking to journalist Devi Govender.
In a behind-the-scenes video of The Devi Show, the funny man can be seen jokingly flirting with the former Carte Blanche journalist.
The video was shared on Instagram on Monday and is from an interview the pair had in May when Steve was in the country to film a new season of Family Feud.
“If I keep looking at you, I’m going to say something else,” Steve can be heard saying.
“Say it!” replied Devi.
“You kind of fine so be careful. I’m a new Christian, I ain’t locked in all the way. I’m trying to go to heaven but I’m on shaky ground,” Steve joking said.
“So, guys Steve Harvey is flirting with me! I’m just saying that,” said a gushing Devi.
Devi said the flirting was a “joke” because people are too afraid to get “fresh” with her.
“It's an inside joke that people are too afraid to get 'fresh' with me. Steve was the only brave man EVER!” she captioned the video.
In May, Steve revealed he would love to buy a house in SA after the success of his popular quiz show in the country.
However, he said the constant load-shedding might be the reason he doesn’t.
“Dear Eskom, I’d love to purchase a house here but I would like to be able to walk in and have the lights on,” said Steve.
“Why, on a continent with the most natural resources than any other continent in the world, can’t we have the lights on all the time? They’re on in Ghana, Nigeria and Botswana. They also have the lights on in Rwanda, but we can’t have that in SA? I’m very disappointed in that,” he said.