WATCH | Somizi joins many who ain't 'happy' with SA Olympic team's outfits

The media personality felt they lacked “cultural authenticity”

27 July 2021 - 07:00 By Joy Mphande
Somizi Mhlongo says he feels South Africa could have looked better at the Tokyo Olympics.
Image: Instagram/ Somizi

Somizi has weighed in on the ongoing debate about the South African Olympic team's official attire they wore at the opening ceremony of the Tokyo Olympics on Friday. 

Taking to Instagram on Monday, Somizi said that he felt like other African countries better represented their culture than SA.

“Let's talk about the outfits that were worn by South Africans at the opening ceremony of the Olympics ... I don't understand. Swaziland, Ghana, Uganda, Nigeria they were beautiful in their  authentic cultural outfits ... why do we always get it wrong ... I was not impressed.” he said. 

Mzansi dwellers have been sharing their opinions on the Olympic attire, and it's safe to say many were just as unimpressed as Somizi. 

Budding fashion designers Nompumelelo Mjadu, Sipho Lushaba, Mbali Zulu and Sandile Sikhakhane who worked alongside Mr Price Sport to produce the attire say that they are not phased by the backlash they received on social media.

In response to the hate they've received online, Nompumelelo Mjadu told Sowetan that they merely worked according to the brief they received. 

“We designed according to brief. Perhaps if we were given a different brief we could have taken a different approach,” she said. “The brief said we should design something that will represent SA’s cultural diversity and we mustn’t pick one culture or one group of people. So we tried to unite the country, but unfortunately people don’t see it like that. They just see one side of SA, but at least they see Kruger National Park,” she added.

