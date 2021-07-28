Anele Mdoda reminds tweeps that Jacob Zuma has done both good and bad for SA

Media personality Anele Mdoda believes that even if former president Jacob Zuma has helped people in SA, it doesn't mean the “bad” things he's done must be overlooked.

Anele tweeted her thoughts about Zuma after a tweep made claims about the former ANC leader who was imprisoned earlier this month, insisting that the president allegedly paid out reparations for hundreds of families who were forcefully removed in 1977.

In light of his arrest, the tweep insinuated that the former president ought to be treated with “mercy” for his “heroic” past actions.