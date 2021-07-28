TshisaLIVE

Anele Mdoda reminds tweeps that Jacob Zuma has done both good and bad for SA

28 July 2021 - 11:00
Anele Mdoda has made it clear where she stands with her opinions on former ANC leader Jacob Zuma, who was imprisoned earlier this month.
Anele Mdoda has made it clear where she stands with her opinions on former ANC leader Jacob Zuma, who was imprisoned earlier this month.
Image: Instagram/Anele

Media personality Anele Mdoda believes that even if former president Jacob Zuma has helped people in SA, it doesn't mean the “bad” things he's done must be overlooked.

Anele tweeted her thoughts about Zuma after a tweep made claims about the former ANC leader who was imprisoned earlier this month, insisting that the president allegedly paid out reparations for hundreds of families who were forcefully removed in 1977.

In light of his arrest, the tweep insinuated that the former president ought to be treated with “mercy” for his “heroic” past actions.

The 947 presenter caught wind of the tweet, sharing her thoughts on the matter.

Anele responded to the tweep by saying that even though his statement about Zuma's good deeds may possibly be true, it was important to remember that people who are capable of good, can also do bad things.

She asked the tweep to remember that it is also a possibility that he “looted money from state coffers” which has left the nation in disarray. 

“This is great news. He can be a guy who did this and be a guy who looted money from state coffers leaving us to spiked Eskom rates. It's all possible,” she wrote.

Discussion ensued under the tweet, with some agreeing with Anele's sentiments about all things being possible, while others offered their criticism of the tweet.

Check them out:

Anele doesn't mince her words when it comes to politicians, the state of the nation and calling out the powers that be.

After it was announced that `Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari would be travelling to the UK to seek treatment as part of his regular check-up, the radio star took the opportunity to slam African leaders for the hypocrisy of not improving the conditions of the healthcare on the continent itself while being treated elsewhere.

“Nothing upsets me more than African leaders who fly to the UK for medical. It means you are failing, sir!” tweeted Anele.  

READ MORE

Celeb Anele Mdoda's pick of the globe's best party city will surprise you

From LA to New York to Madrid, the media personality recalls some of her greatest travels, but some of her favourites prove home is where the heart is
Lifestyle
3 days ago

Anele Mdoda says King Misuzulu Zulu should not have been broadcast live

"Maybe I'm romantic about monarchs but protect the crown at all costs," said Anele.
TshisaLIVE
1 week ago

Anele Mdoda says she 'likes' trending whenever Kelly Rowland posts a snap

"I like to trend. Keeps the bills paid," says Anele on her Kelly Rowland past.
TshisaLIVE
2 weeks ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. Ntsiki Mazwai says Julius Malema isn’t a true leader - reckons ‘he is all talk’ TshisaLIVE
  2. 'I knew something wasn't right' — Musa Mthombeni tests positive for Covid-19 TshisaLIVE
  3. 'RHOD' star Nonku Williams opens up about her miracle baby after 2 failed IVF's TshisaLIVE
  4. Ooh la la! Natasha Thahane shares cute moments with Lorch on his birthday TshisaLIVE
  5. WATCH | Somizi joins many who ain't 'happy' with SA Olympic team's outfits TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Who is the SA surfer who walked away with silver at the Olympics?
Swahili must be common African language: Malema’s highlights from 8th EFF ...