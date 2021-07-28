Arts and culture department hits back at EFF, says it has paid artists more than R50m during lockdown

It is not true the department of sport, arts and culture has failed to financially support artists as they continue to feel the brunt of the Covid-19 pandemic, deputy director-general Cynthia Khumalo told parliament on Tuesday.

This was in response to criticism from the EFF’s Ringo Madlingozi and Julius Malema and other opposition parties who accused the government of failing artists.

Speaking at the portfolio committee on sport, arts and culture, Ringo said artists are going through depression and are suffering. “It is time this department takes the creatives seriously,” he said.

Addressing the EFF’s recent eighth anniversary commemoration, Malema said the party was the only reliable ally for the creative industry.

“The EFF set up a relief fund during Covid-19 for all artists who have historically been part of our events. As we celebrate our eighth anniversary, we must intensify our efforts to protect the creative industry and ensure artists are taken care of,” said Malema.