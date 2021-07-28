TshisaLIVE

Focalistic speaks on wanting to delete Twitter & being pit against Cassper

28 July 2021 - 12:00 By Joy Mphande
Amapiano star Focalistic is tired of the negativity on Twitter.
Amapiano star Focalistic is tired of the negativity on Twitter.
Image: Instagram/ Focalistic

Amapiano artist Focalistic says he is tired of the negativity on social media, particularly Twitter, and he's considered deactivating his account several times.

The Ke Star hitmaker said that he had been tempted to delete his Twitter account because every time he logs in he's met with trolls and negative vibes.

“I've wanted to delete Twitter for the past 2 years. The only things that trend on here are negative news, it’s weird for me. I’m just a broer who enjoys making music dawg. I don't have scandal, I like music and my friends. You guys want tea every day,” he wrote.

Recalling a conversation he had with Cassper Nyovest two months ago, Focalistic went on to say that he has no interest in clapping back despite trolls constantly trying to pit him against the rapper. 

“It’s funny how myself and Cass had this conversation 2 months ago ... I told him I cannot clap back, I wish I could ... people always try make me fight him on here. I have no beef. I have no girlfriend. I have no genre! We just make a lot of money as 18 area and tour the world.”

Focalistic added that his focus is on making music.

He's clearly a man of his word, as he's been doing exactly what he says, making music and travelling the world to promote his music. He recently travelled to Tanzania and Dubai, doing what he loves and proving that he's an international star.

“I came here for the music and nothing else ... I never wanted to be famous.”

READ MORE

Focalistic gets nod from Time magazine for 'Ke Star' remix

The 'Pitori Maradona' continues to make his mark internationally.
TshisaLIVE
2 months ago

Levels! Focalistic appears on MTV Base billboard in London

Focalistic has been scoring big on the international music scene.
TshisaLIVE
2 months ago

LISTEN | Focalistic reflects on how saying 'A se trap ke pina tsa ko kasi' changed his life!

"It's also crazy that saying 'Ase trap ke pina tsa ko kasi' ... one can end up in Times Square, I think for me that's crazy!"
TshisaLIVE
4 months ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. Ntsiki Mazwai says Julius Malema isn’t a true leader - reckons ‘he is all talk’ TshisaLIVE
  2. 'I knew something wasn't right' — Musa Mthombeni tests positive for Covid-19 TshisaLIVE
  3. Former ‘Generations’ actress Sindi Buthelezi has died TshisaLIVE
  4. 'RHOD' star Nonku Williams opens up about her miracle baby after 2 failed IVF's TshisaLIVE
  5. Anele Mdoda reminds tweeps that Jacob Zuma has done both good and bad for SA TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Who is the SA surfer who walked away with silver at the Olympics?
Swahili must be common African language: Malema’s highlights from 8th EFF ...