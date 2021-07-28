Focalistic speaks on wanting to delete Twitter & being pit against Cassper

Amapiano artist Focalistic says he is tired of the negativity on social media, particularly Twitter, and he's considered deactivating his account several times.

The Ke Star hitmaker said that he had been tempted to delete his Twitter account because every time he logs in he's met with trolls and negative vibes.

“I've wanted to delete Twitter for the past 2 years. The only things that trend on here are negative news, it’s weird for me. I’m just a broer who enjoys making music dawg. I don't have scandal, I like music and my friends. You guys want tea every day,” he wrote.