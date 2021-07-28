Focalistic speaks on wanting to delete Twitter & being pit against Cassper
Amapiano artist Focalistic says he is tired of the negativity on social media, particularly Twitter, and he's considered deactivating his account several times.
The Ke Star hitmaker said that he had been tempted to delete his Twitter account because every time he logs in he's met with trolls and negative vibes.
“I've wanted to delete Twitter for the past 2 years. The only things that trend on here are negative news, it’s weird for me. I’m just a broer who enjoys making music dawg. I don't have scandal, I like music and my friends. You guys want tea every day,” he wrote.
Recalling a conversation he had with Cassper Nyovest two months ago, Focalistic went on to say that he has no interest in clapping back despite trolls constantly trying to pit him against the rapper.
“It’s funny how myself and Cass had this conversation 2 months ago ... I told him I cannot clap back, I wish I could ... people always try make me fight him on here. I have no beef. I have no girlfriend. I have no genre! We just make a lot of money as 18 area and tour the world.”
Focalistic added that his focus is on making music.
He's clearly a man of his word, as he's been doing exactly what he says, making music and travelling the world to promote his music. He recently travelled to Tanzania and Dubai, doing what he loves and proving that he's an international star.
“I came here for the music and nothing else ... I never wanted to be famous.”
