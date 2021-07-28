TshisaLIVE

Former ‘Generations’ actress Sindi Buthelezi has died

28 July 2021 - 08:17 By CHRIZELDA KEKANA, DEEPIKA NAIDOO and joy mphande
Actress Sindi Buthelezi, who played Zinhle Mathe on 'Generations', has died.
Image: Facebook.

Actress Sindi Buthelezi of old Generations fame has died, TshisaLIVE confirmed on Tuesday.

Sindi’s older sister, Nonhlanhla Sikhakhane, confirmed the news and said a statement from the family would follow later in the day.

The actress, who was popular for her role as Zinhle Mathe, Chopper’s girlfriend on the SABC1 soapie, was 32.

Details surrounding the cause of her death are not known at this stage.

The actress was born and raised in Gauteng’s East Rand (Ekurhuleni) in a small town called Ratanda, and started her life in the arts at the local community hall.

She joined Generations in 2013. Her other big roles include playing Ntombi in the 12th season of the SABC1 HIV/Aids drama Soul City and playing Patience Khumalo in the e.tv telenovela series Ashes To Ashes.

Tributes for the actress have started to trickle in on social media.

Most people remember the character of Zinhle she played alongside actor Mandla Gaduka (Chopper) in Generations, which made her a household name.

Check out some tribute tweets below:

This is a developing story.

