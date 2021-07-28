SK Khoza wants to do better for his fiancée: 'In a way, I was emotionally abusive towards her'

Actor Sthembiso “SK” Khoza has opened up about some of the issues he's realised he needs to fix for the sake of his relationship and loving his fiancée Mandy Hlongwane better.

Taking to Instagram on Tuesday evening, The Queen actor said he was willing to admit he's wrong and revealed how bottling up his emotions had brought him to a point where he unknowingly was “emotionally abusive” towards his partner.

“Keeping things that break your spirit and hurt you inside is not always a good thing. I have come to realise that I have done so and I ended up not realising that I was taking it out on my fiancée Mandy Hlongwane ... whenever I do talk about what is affecting me I would not address it in a calm manner and in turn I didn't see that I was hurting her and in a way I was being emotionally abusive towards her,” he wrote.

The actor went on to apologise for not addressing his emotional problems.

“She has made me understand that just because I don't physically abuse her, I was doing so with my words and I want to speak out and say that I'm sorry I didn't address my problems and allowed them to overpower me.”

Sthembiso said he is now working towards bettering himself and is committed to being candid about his journey and opening up.

“Emotional abuse is really not good, especially because it breaks the other person in a serious way. I am now working on myself and I am committed to opening up, communicating more, and talking about the things that affect me. I am working on being a better person and partner.”