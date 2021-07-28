WATCH | Zola Hashatsi hangs out with Zola 7 as they slam death hoax creators

Proving again why he’s loved by many in Mzansi, media personality and philanthropist Bonginkosi “Zola 7” Dlamini has chosen to take a light approach in response to the recent death hoax that dominated headlines.

Zola opted to use humour to completely kill the fake story that he had died, as claimed in a recent video shared by TV presenter Zola Hashatsi and musician Cruz Africa.

In funny videos posted on Instagram, Zola and Cruz Africa took it upon themselves to visit Zola 7 at his home to prove to his legions of fans that he is alive and well.

The three friends briefly discussed the unfortunate hoax when Zola 7 jokingly proclaimed, “it’s nice to be dead”, before adding that he died, went to heaven and returned to his house so he could chill in the street with his mates.

“Tell me, if I die, will I still be a kwaito star?” he asked Zola H and Cruz.

Zola made it a point to tell the people who started the rumour about Bonginkosi’s death to find hobbies because they are bored.

Cruz sang the kwaito icon’s praises.

Watch the video below: