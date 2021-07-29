Distorted priorities & boxing fights! Inside Prince Kaybee & Cassper’s latest twar

Cassper has been daring Prince Kaybee to get in the ring with him since early May this year, but Kaybee has revealed that the delay on the much-anticipated celebrity boxing match has been caused by his unhappiness with the money put on the table.

Taking to Twitter on Wednesday, Prince Kaybee shared his views on celebrities' disconnection to fans, seemingly aiming at Cassper.

“Another thing about celebrities is the disconnect to the fans, they can’t seem to put back value where they got it from. For instance you give away samples to celebrity friends and never to the people that bring the value, so now it creates a talking point but never an impact.” he wrote.

Cassper responded to the tweet saying that Prince Kaybee should stop tweeting and rather sign the boxing contract.

“You just like to talk sh*t about me. Sign the boxing contract, get the clout from me knocking your ass out or make a hit. The tweets ain't gon make you more famous or more money. My shoe is doing well, I have the biggest song in the country and I can't wait to knock you out!!" he wrote.