Jennifer Bala opens up about recovery after her caesarean for third baby

‘My lab results indicated I had a severe, extremely resistant bacterial infection that can only be treated by an IV antibiotic in hospital’

29 July 2021 - 09:00 By Joy Mphande
Jennifer Bala opens up about experiencing minor complications after her cesarean section.
Image: Instagram/ Loyiso Bala

Loyiso Bala’s wife Jennifer has been candid about her pregnancy journey and is letting us in on how her life has changed since giving birth to her third child.

Taking to Instagram, Jennifer shared that she had to undergo a caesarean section to give birth to her daughter Jody.

“Taking time to adjust to my new normal while hubby is also out of town. Juggling a working from home #momlife .all while trying to recover from my caesarean, which left me with some minor complications,” she wrote.

Jennifer revealed that her lab results suggested she had a severe bacterial infection.

“Got called into the gynae’s rooms today because apparently my lab results indicated I had a severe, extremely resistant  bacterial infection that can only be treated by an IV antibiotic for which one has to be admitted into hospital.”

Despite the results, Jennifer said she remains hopeful because her incision is healing.

“Thank God my incision tells a different story so I am able to stay home and heal without any further meds or anything. I guess these day to day challenges keep us on our toes and makes us all the more grateful for our blessings and everything that’s going well or could be worse.”

The Balas welcomed their daughter on July 7 this year. 

When Jennifer announced she and her family were expecting, she made it known it was a miracle because it had not been easy for her to fall pregnant.

Falling pregnant has never been easy for me, but that’s a story for another day. I was diagnosed with adrenal fatigue, a vitamin D3 deficiency, internal inflammation, also around my heart, extreme hormone imbalances and high cortisol levels, just weeks before I fell pregnant naturally, so it’s an absolute miracle! More so at my ripe young age,” she wrote.

