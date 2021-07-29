MacG gets nod at the VN Global Media and Entertainment Awards 2021

Despite all the controversy that has surrounded MacG's Podcast and Chill, the YouTube housed podcast is still one of the most followed in the country and has managed to bag a nomination for Podcaster Of The Year category at the VN Global Media and Entertainment Awards 2021.

VN is a globally inspired, African ignited multistreaming platform offering global content from the world's best creatives in TV, cinema, stage, magazine, podcast and music by Vuyo Joboda Network.

On its Instagram page, the VN award organisers explained why Podcast and Chill was worth the nod.

“MacG is a nominee for the 'Podcaster Of The Year' category at the VN Global Media and Entertainment Awards 2021. With an electrifying energy and an exciting approach to podcasting, MacG is a game changer in the Podcasting industry in SA. MacG is the voice behind the Podcast and Chill with MacG podcast and has sat down with some of the most influential stars in SA.

“His network podcast has gone on to open opportunities for other podcasters to shine their light. A recent interview with a South African actor reached 1 million views on his podcast YouTube page,” the award organisers wrote.

An excited MacG took to his social media platforms to share the news and ask the chillers — as he calls his listeners — to vote.