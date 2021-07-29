Meet The Kubekas: Fana Mokoena, Slindile Nodangala and other faves to join 'Scandal!'

Legendary Hotel Rwanda star Fana Mokoena and actress of Generations fame Slindile Nodangala have joined the cast of eTV's Scandal!, as a new family full of dark secrets and shady dealings has been thrown into the mix.

The Kubekas, headed up by Vukile (Fana) and Nomvula (Slindile), are introduced to the viewers with a show-stopping entrance. Melusi Mbele, Nolwazi Shange, Sihle Ndaba, and Robert Mpisi are also members of the latest family to shake things up on the Scandal! block.

Youngest born Zenzele (Robert) crashed a waste management truck into the Nyathi Family Holdings (NFH) headquarters while transporting illicit goods and managed to reverse and get away from the situation.

Father Vukile comes to the aid of his son to cover up the crime and finish the drop for him by delivering the illicit goods.

So, who are the Kubekas? TshisaLIVE got the scoop!