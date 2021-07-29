TshisaLIVE

Tributes pour in for TV veteran and comedian Clive Scott who has died aged 84

Chrizelda Kekana Entertainment reporter
29 July 2021 - 09:05
Veteran actor Clive Scott has died.
Veteran actor Clive Scott has died.
Image: Facebook

Veteran actor and comedian Clive Scott of Isidingo and The Villagers fame has died and there has been an outpouring of tributes across different social media platforms in honour of his life.

The actor's death was confirmed by his daughter Gudrun Scott Cleghorn on Facebook. In a brief post Gudrun announced that her father died at 2.30pm on Wednesday.

“Clive, our beloved husband, father, grandfather, uncle and brother met Archangel Azrael at 14h30 today, surrounded by the love and light of loved ones who had passed before him.”

Scott was 84. Information on the cause of his death has not been revealed at this stage.

His daughter, expressed the family's heartbreak.

“Our hearts are broken and our lives will never be the same again. He touched so many lives and was loved by so many. A truly remarkable life lived. My brothers Tom, Luke, Lufuno and I are deeply grateful for the outpouring of love and for the exceptional care our father experienced in the last moments of his life. Hambe kahle Pops,” she wrote.

Scott was one of the first faces that gained countrywide fame on TV. He also a radio, film and theatre actor and director best known for his performances in the TV soap operas The Villagers and Isidingo.

Here are the other tributes:

READ MORE

Former ‘Generations’ actress Sindi Buthelezi has died

Actress Sindi Buthelezi of old Generations fame has died, TshisaLIVE confirmed on Tuesday.
TshisaLIVE
1 day ago

'You will not be forgotten' - Tributes pour in for veteran actor Lieb Bester

The star died on Wednesday at age 72.
TshisaLIVE
1 week ago

Popular chef and author Lesego 'Les Da Chef' Semenya has died

Les De Chef was 39 years old.
TshisaLIVE
2 weeks ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. Former ‘Generations’ actress Sindi Buthelezi has died TshisaLIVE
  2. Linda Sibiya backs Malema's Zuma house arrest calls TshisaLIVE
  3. Anele Mdoda reminds tweeps that Jacob Zuma has done both good and bad for SA TshisaLIVE
  4. Ntsiki Mazwai says Julius Malema isn’t a true leader - reckons ‘he is all talk’ TshisaLIVE
  5. 'I knew something wasn't right' — Musa Mthombeni tests positive for Covid-19 TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Who is the SA surfer who walked away with silver at the Olympics?
Swahili must be common African language: Malema’s highlights from 8th EFF ...