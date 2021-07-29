Tributes pour in for TV veteran and comedian Clive Scott who has died aged 84

Veteran actor and comedian Clive Scott of Isidingo and The Villagers fame has died and there has been an outpouring of tributes across different social media platforms in honour of his life.

The actor's death was confirmed by his daughter Gudrun Scott Cleghorn on Facebook. In a brief post Gudrun announced that her father died at 2.30pm on Wednesday.

“Clive, our beloved husband, father, grandfather, uncle and brother met Archangel Azrael at 14h30 today, surrounded by the love and light of loved ones who had passed before him.”

Scott was 84. Information on the cause of his death has not been revealed at this stage.

His daughter, expressed the family's heartbreak.

“Our hearts are broken and our lives will never be the same again. He touched so many lives and was loved by so many. A truly remarkable life lived. My brothers Tom, Luke, Lufuno and I are deeply grateful for the outpouring of love and for the exceptional care our father experienced in the last moments of his life. Hambe kahle Pops,” she wrote.

Scott was one of the first faces that gained countrywide fame on TV. He also a radio, film and theatre actor and director best known for his performances in the TV soap operas The Villagers and Isidingo.

