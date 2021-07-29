TshisaLIVE

WATCH | LOL! RHOJ's Christall Kay wins over Mzansi with dance moves

Christall couldn't resist the power of amapiano!

29 July 2021 - 13:00 By Joy Mphande
Christall Kay says she'll be doing more dance videos soon after going viral.
Image: Instagram/ Christall Kay

Real Housewives of Johannesburg star Christall Kay left Mzansi rolling on the floor with laughter after declaring herself the dancing queen and dancing to an amapiano hit song to prove it.

The reality TV star took to Instagram on Tuesday posting a video of her dancing to Musa Keys' hit song Vula Mlomo.

“Christall the Dancing Queen. Christall shows you how to get your move on” she wrote.

Many took to social media reacting to her dance moves, cheering her on for her confidence. 

Even dance gurus Uncle Vinny and Kamo Mphela took to the comment section reacting to the video.

“At this point I even doubt my own dance moves,” Kamo Mphela wrote.

Comments on Christall Kay's dance post.
Image: Instagram/ Christall Kay

With the video having received more than 300,000 views, Christall took to her Instagram stories saying she was happy that it was well received and would be posting more dance videos in future.

“Thank you so much for the amazing response to my little gig yesterday, I definitely can tell you that there's more coming in that department. And shoutout to Musa Keys for that amazing tune,” she said.

The reality TV star has certainly got Mzansi captivated and entertained.

Earlier this year Christall had a duet with singer Zahara, singing Knockin' On Heaven's Door, and caught the attention of media personality, Somizi Mhlongo.

