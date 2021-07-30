Boity Thulo wants to buy a Lamborghini by the end of the year

Speaking to TshisaLIVE, Boity Thulo revealed that she had a vision board where she laid out all her goals for the year.

“I have a tangible [vision board], it's one of my favourite things to do ... I am a thorough believer in vision boards. It's segmented, there's one part for my dream home, one part for dream career, one part for travelling, other part for motivational work ... so it's normally very huge,” she said.

“I have a couple of vision boards. I was working on one recently because I do one almost every two years. This year, I felt like it was time for me to do it. When the visions become bigger and your aspirations change, and you feel like you've achieved certain things, you feel like now it's time to put the universe to the ultimate test with more,” she added.

With the rapper having launched her hair care range, perfume, an alcoholic beverage and set to release new music this year, she certainly has been busy.

One can only wonder what next she has in the pipeline.