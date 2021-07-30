TshisaLIVE

#BossMoves | DJ Zinhle launches Era by Zinhle store in Rosebank

30 July 2021 - 14:00 By Joy Mphande
DJ Zinhle has launched a new shop in Rosebank, Johannesburg.
Congratulations are in order for DJ Zinhle after she launched a Era By DJ Zinhle store in Rosebank on Friday.

The Umlilo hitmaker took to Instagram to announce the big news. 

"I am so proud of @erabydjzinhle and the growth it’s has been showing," she wrote.

The entertainer and entrepreneur clearly has a knack for growing businesses. She owns an alcoholic beverage called Boulevard, a hair company called Hair Majesty, an Airbnb apartment and a sunglasses range, and there is no stopping her.

When coming to Cassper Nyovest's defence for the backlash he received after releasing his sneaker with Drip Footwear, DJ Zinhle revealed that implementing a publicity strategy has been one of the secrets to her success.

"Gifting is a time-honoured method of getting exposure for your brand or product. Also known as seeding, gifting is the practice of sending product to a celebrity, publication or influencer," she wrote.

"Oftentimes the goal is to secure a social media post in support of the product. A gifting campaign also serves to raise brand awareness and wider brand advocacy, soliciting word of mouth recommendations. Gifting is a marketing strategy used by a lot of brands."

DJ Zinhle is associated with a lot of influential people in the industry, including actress Pearl Thusi, rapper Moozlie, singer Thabsie and Kwesta's wife Yolanda Mvelase, among many others, and involving them in her projects has worked to her benefit.

