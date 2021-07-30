Cassper Nyovest calls off boxing fight with Prince Kaybee for his 'delusional' demands
Cassper Nyovest has announced that his celebrity boxing match with DJ Prince Kaybee will no longer be taking place.
The rapper has had Mzansi on the edge of their seats as they anticipated watching him fight the DJ since May this year.
Taking to Twitter on Thursday, Cassper said he wasn't willing to meet Prince Kaybee's “delusional” conditions to participate in the boxing match and asked his fans to suggest a new opponent.
“The Kaybee thing is dead. I have realised that niggas wanna get clout from tweeting or they tryna finesse money to fall on encase they lose. I was looking forward 2 getting in the ring with dude but he is delusional with his demands. Who else yall think would make a good fight?'" he wrote.
Reacting to the news, DJ Miss Pru, Big Xhosa and others suggested he fight Imali hitmaker, Big Zulu.
Usekhona f2? I thought your career is dead.😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/BSIqqzobrz— Xolisa (@InkonjaneX) July 29, 2021
But most Zulu guys are not good on boxing they're good on guns.— Birthday●13th August 📀 (@TollfreeSoweto) July 29, 2021
This comes after DJ Prince Kaybee exposed Cassper on Twitter for offering him R350,000 to participate in the fight.
“You offered a 350k contract ... I make that anyway in a dry month. So if it's for free let's meet now where you are but if you going to make profit out of it I want 2.5 Million, I’m not scared of your fake wealth papa, put your money where your mouth is,” he wrote.
