Cassper Nyovest calls off boxing fight with Prince Kaybee for his 'delusional' demands

Cassper Nyovest has announced that his celebrity boxing match with DJ Prince Kaybee will no longer be taking place.

The rapper has had Mzansi on the edge of their seats as they anticipated watching him fight the DJ since May this year.

Taking to Twitter on Thursday, Cassper said he wasn't willing to meet Prince Kaybee's “delusional” conditions to participate in the boxing match and asked his fans to suggest a new opponent.

“The Kaybee thing is dead. I have realised that niggas wanna get clout from tweeting or they tryna finesse money to fall on encase they lose. I was looking forward 2 getting in the ring with dude but he is delusional with his demands. Who else yall think would make a good fight?'" he wrote.