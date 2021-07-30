Halala! ProVerb scores a new presenting gig and it's all about property

Media personality and entrepreneur Tebogo "ProVerb" Thekisho is set to host a new property show called The Property Game on Dstv's home channel.

ProVerb has been posting behind the scenes footage on his social platforms teasing towards the show that will premier on August 4 this year.

He announced he will host the show alongside property investment entrepreneur Sylvia Milosevic.

The show is set to showcase how people got into the property market.