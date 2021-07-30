Halala! ProVerb scores a new presenting gig and it's all about property
Media personality and entrepreneur Tebogo "ProVerb" Thekisho is set to host a new property show called The Property Game on Dstv's home channel.
ProVerb has been posting behind the scenes footage on his social platforms teasing towards the show that will premier on August 4 this year.
He announced he will host the show alongside property investment entrepreneur Sylvia Milosevic.
The show is set to showcase how people got into the property market.
ProVerb is no stranger to the industry because he owns a few properties.
Speaking to the Financial Bunny Nicolette Mashile in an interview last year, the media personality said he is teaching his children about the property business so they are be clued up when they inherit his businesses one day.
“I enjoy property a lot. Whenever we're scouting for property we go with them (his children). I've even been to an auction with them to see the process and they see when I have challenges with a tenant and we have to follow up I have to get a lawyer.
“I am subconsciously embedding this knowledge in them because they know they are the beneficiaries and they have to continue this. .I try to empower them to make smart decisions,” he said.
TshisaLIVE reach out to ProVerb but did not get a comment at the time of publishing this article.