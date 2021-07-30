Mel Bala shares what she’s organised in the event of a death in her family

TV star and broadcaster Melanie Bala says she has all her family affairs in order in case of death, and the star has some tips for her fans.

After a tweep asked the TL if families are aware of their funeral policies and where to find the information, Metro FM broadcaster Melanie revealed that in her household, her family has a shared email account that contains all of their important documentation.

“I created a family email account that we all have access to. All important documents are e-mailed there — IDs, house, car, insurance, policies, wills, and so on (my siblings are all single, so it’s just us)” said Mel.