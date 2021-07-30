TshisaLIVE

Mel Bala shares what she’s organised in the event of a death in her family

30 July 2021 - 06:00
Melanie Bala believes it is necessary to have her family's affairs in order in case of a tragic event.
Melanie Bala believes it is necessary to have her family's affairs in order in case of a tragic event.
Image: Via Melanie's Instagram

TV star and broadcaster Melanie Bala says she has all her family affairs in order in case of death, and the star has some tips for her fans.

After a tweep asked the TL if families are aware of their funeral policies and where to find the information, Metro FM broadcaster Melanie revealed that in her household, her family has a shared email account that contains all of their important documentation.

“I created a family email account that we all have access to. All important documents are e-mailed there — IDs, house, car, insurance, policies, wills, and so on (my siblings are all single, so it’s just us)” said Mel.

Fans praised the broadcaster for her organisational skills and thinking ahead for her family. This led to much discussion under the tweet, with fans questioning how she came about the idea.

“It was definitely driven by past experience of looking for documentation while trying to deal with a death,” she wrote.

Some of her followers also felt that Mel's organisational system would prepare them for tragic events, which Mel feels one can never really be ready for, but at least being organised can ease the stress. 

“Well, one is never ready, but having easy access to the documentation reduces the stress you’re already under. Just ask the companies to email you copies of the documents now as well,” said Melanie.

READ MORE

SNAPS | Inside Donovan Goliath's intimate wedding ceremony

The pair look smitten!
TshisaLIVE
2 months ago

Melanie Bala defends Mbalula’s call for zero drinking & driving limit

"I think it’s necessary. Enough is enough," Mel said.
TshisaLIVE
11 months ago

Jennifer Bala opens up about recovery after her caesarean for third baby

"My lab results indicated I had a severe, extremely resistant bacterial infection that can only be treated by an IV antibiotic in hospital."
TshisaLIVE
23 hours ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. Linda Sibiya backs Malema's Zuma house arrest calls TshisaLIVE
  2. Former ‘Generations’ actress Sindi Buthelezi has died TshisaLIVE
  3. Anele Mdoda reminds tweeps that Jacob Zuma has done both good and bad for SA TshisaLIVE
  4. Meet The Kubekas: Fana Mokoena, Slindile Nodangala and other faves to join ... TshisaLIVE
  5. 'I knew something wasn't right' — Musa Mthombeni tests positive for Covid-19 TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Ngizwe Mchunu lofted in air by supporters after being granted bail
Ngizwe Mchunu lofted in air by supporters after being granted bail