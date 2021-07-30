Mel Bala shares what she’s organised in the event of a death in her family
TV star and broadcaster Melanie Bala says she has all her family affairs in order in case of death, and the star has some tips for her fans.
After a tweep asked the TL if families are aware of their funeral policies and where to find the information, Metro FM broadcaster Melanie revealed that in her household, her family has a shared email account that contains all of their important documentation.
“I created a family email account that we all have access to. All important documents are e-mailed there — IDs, house, car, insurance, policies, wills, and so on (my siblings are all single, so it’s just us)” said Mel.
Fans praised the broadcaster for her organisational skills and thinking ahead for her family. This led to much discussion under the tweet, with fans questioning how she came about the idea.
“It was definitely driven by past experience of looking for documentation while trying to deal with a death,” she wrote.
Some of her followers also felt that Mel's organisational system would prepare them for tragic events, which Mel feels one can never really be ready for, but at least being organised can ease the stress.
“Well, one is never ready, but having easy access to the documentation reduces the stress you’re already under. Just ask the companies to email you copies of the documents now as well,” said Melanie.
