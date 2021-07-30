'Our hearts break for Connie' — Tributes pour in for Shona Ferguson
After an official statement confirming the death of Shona Ferguson released on social media on Friday afternoon, close friends and entertainment industry colleagues have taken to social media to share tributes to the late actor.
Ferguson died at the Milpark private hospital in Johannesburg on Friday.
In a statement sent to TshisaLIVE, the family confirmed that Ferguson had died from Covid-19-related complications and not heart problems as earlier reported.
“It is with great sadness that we confirm the passing of Mr Shona Ferguson. He passed away at noon today [Friday]. Mr Ferguson’s untimely passing was due to Covid-19-related complications, and not a heart operation as reported in the media.”
The family asked for privacy as they mourn his untimely death.
“We ask that you give the family time to process this painful loss and respect their space during this time. More details will be shared in due course.”
Taking to social media, media personality Bonang Matheba, Minnie Dlamini and other celebrities expressed their despair over the news.
"... such a huge loss for us all. Condolences to the Ferguson Family. Gomotsegang Our prayers & thoughts are with you. I'm so gutted.” Bonang wrote.
“My heart is broken A love that inspired me and so many others #RIPMrSho We love you” Minnie wrote.
Media personality Ayanda Thabethe on to shared an image of herself and Shona, thanking him for giving her an opportunity to break into the entertainment industry.
"... our hearts ache for you! Thank you for giving me my big break. Rest easy Mr Sho! We will always remember you.” she wrote.
...such a huge loss for us all. Condolences to the Ferguson Family. Gomotsegang ❤🙏😭 Our prayers & thoughts are with you. I'm so gutted. @Ferguson_Films— Bonang Matheba 👑 (@bonang_m) July 30, 2021
My heart is broken 💔💔💔 A love that inspired me and so many others 🥺 #RIPMrSho We love you @Connie_Ferguson 🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾— Minnie Dlamini Jones (@MinnieDlamini) July 30, 2021
izulu libone kukuhle ukuba nawe, izinhliziyo zethu zibuhlungu ngawe!! Thank you for giving me my big break. Rest easy Mr Sho! Siyohlezi sikukhumbula njalo 🙏🏾❤️ 🕊 pic.twitter.com/5NWsyZJ2by— Ayanda Thabethe (@AyandaThabethe_) July 30, 2021
My heart is beyond broken for @Connie_Ferguson and the Ferguson Family. Shona means so much to so many of us. I will be eternally grateful for knowing him. RIP Mr. Sho 💔💔💔— Shannon Esra Official (@ShannonEsra) July 30, 2021
What a sad sad day. Sending love and prayers to Connie and the entire Ferguson family. Re lahlehetswe koafela. 😔💔#RIPShonaFerguson— Terry Pheto (@TerryPheto) July 30, 2021
I honestly did not want to believe it is true. And I can’t believe I am saying this but Rest In Peace Shona. What a sad sad day.— Relebogile Mabotja (@RelebogileM) July 30, 2021
Sending so much love and light to Connie and the family…💔#RIPShonaFerguson
Sharing a video of their memory together, comedian Trevor Gumbi said that he will cherish and remember Shona Ferguson's “brotherly love” and teachings.
“I will always cherish the moments we had together, your teachings and your brotherly love. I can’t ever repay you for all you did for my family and I. I will keep your family in my prayers. You are a giant among men.” he wrote.
#RIPShona I will always cherish the moments we had together, your teachings and your brotherly love.— Trevor Gumbi (@trevorgumbi) July 30, 2021
I can’t ever repay you for all you did for my family and I.
I will keep your family in my prayers.
You are a giant amongst men @ferguson_films ❤️ pic.twitter.com/6MHk1auNLf
After reading the official statement that Shona Ferguson has passed on, my body went cold.— Lasizwe Dambuza (@lasizwe) July 30, 2021
Death is the biggest theft that comes unannounced. My biggest condolences to the Ferguson Family.
Rest Uncle Sho #RIPShonaFerguson
Heartbreaking, may the Grace and Peace of God carry you and your family @Connie_Ferguson 🕯🕊— Bonnie Mbuli (@BonnieMbuli) July 30, 2021
#RIPShonaFerguson— Tumi Sole (@tumisole) July 30, 2021
Lefu o setlhogo!
Condolences to the Ferguson family, friends and colleagues. 💔💔💔💔
You changed the SA Film industry forever. What a inspiring solid family man , I would wake up everyday and watch your...Posted by Major League Djz on Friday, July 30, 2021