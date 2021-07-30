TshisaLIVE

'Our hearts break for Connie' — Tributes pour in for Shona Ferguson

30 July 2021 - 18:37 By Joy Mphande
Celebrities share their tributes to Shona Ferguson after he passes away.
Image: Tshepo Kekana

After an official statement confirming the death of Shona Ferguson released on social media on Friday afternoon, close friends and entertainment industry colleagues have taken to social media to share tributes to the late actor. 

Ferguson died at the Milpark private hospital in Johannesburg on Friday.

In a statement sent to TshisaLIVE, the family confirmed that Ferguson had died from Covid-19-related complications and not heart problems as earlier reported.

It is with great sadness that we confirm the passing of Mr Shona Ferguson. He passed away at noon today [Friday]. Mr Ferguson’s untimely passing was due to Covid-19-related complications, and not a heart operation as reported in the media.”

The family asked for privacy as they mourn his untimely death.

“We ask that you give the family time to process this painful loss and respect their space during this time. More details will be shared in due course.”

Taking to social media, media personality Bonang Matheba, Minnie Dlamini and other celebrities expressed their despair over the news.

"... such a huge loss for us all. Condolences to the Ferguson Family. Gomotsegang Our prayers & thoughts are with you. I'm so gutted.” Bonang wrote.

“My heart is broken A love that inspired me and so many others #RIPMrSho We love you” Minnie wrote.

Media personality Ayanda Thabethe on to shared an image of herself and Shona, thanking him for giving her an opportunity to break into the entertainment industry.

"... our hearts ache for you! Thank you for giving me my big break. Rest easy Mr Sho! We will always remember you.” she wrote.

Sharing a video of their memory together, comedian Trevor Gumbi said that he will cherish and remember Shona Ferguson's “brotherly love” and teachings.

“I will always cherish the moments we had together, your teachings and your brotherly love. I can’t ever repay you for all you did for my family and I. I will keep your family in my prayers. You are a giant among men.” he wrote.

You changed the SA Film industry forever. What a inspiring solid family man , I would wake up everyday and watch your...

