'Our hearts break for Connie' — Tributes pour in for Shona Ferguson

After an official statement confirming the death of Shona Ferguson released on social media on Friday afternoon, close friends and entertainment industry colleagues have taken to social media to share tributes to the late actor.

Ferguson died at the Milpark private hospital in Johannesburg on Friday.

In a statement sent to TshisaLIVE, the family confirmed that Ferguson had died from Covid-19-related complications and not heart problems as earlier reported.

“It is with great sadness that we confirm the passing of Mr Shona Ferguson. He passed away at noon today [Friday]. Mr Ferguson’s untimely passing was due to Covid-19-related complications, and not a heart operation as reported in the media.”

The family asked for privacy as they mourn his untimely death.

“We ask that you give the family time to process this painful loss and respect their space during this time. More details will be shared in due course.”