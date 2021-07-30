Songstress Azana chats about her Sama nomination and career

It's been a year since she released her debut album and yet, not only is she nominated as the Newcomer of the Year at this year's South African Music Awards, but she is also set to grace the stage as one of the performances at the event on Saturday.

20-year-old Azana, real name Makhosazana Masango, is quickly cementing her name in the music industry.

“I'm very grateful, growing up and watching the national awards for music. It's the ripple effect of the work that we've been putting in. I was very lucky for my career to start at such a young age and it makes me so happy because it's what I've always wanted.” she tells TshisaLIVE.

The nomination and her association with Sun El Musician have already brought a lot of attention to her brand she says.

“I get surprised when people know Azana because it's still just my first year.”