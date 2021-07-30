WATCH | 3 iconic scenes that made SA fall in love with Shona Ferguson

As the news of Shona Ferguson's death sends shock waves through the Mzansi community, SA remembers his very best moments in front of the camera.

The actor's family confirmed that Ferguson died from Covid-19-related complications on Friday afternoon.

“It is with great sadness that we confirm the passing of Mr Shona Ferguson. He passed away at noon today [Friday]. Mr Ferguson’s untimely passing was due to Covid-19-related complications, and not a heart operation as reported in the media.”

The family asked for privacy as they mourn his untimely death.

“We ask that you give the family time to process this painful loss and respect their space during this time. More details will be shared in due course.”

In recent years, the star was best known for portraying Jerry Maake on The Queen, a Ferguson Films production.

However, his career began more than a decade ago and he featured in big productions such as Muvhango, The Wild, Rockville and the Netflix drama series Kings of Joburg.

From hunky heart throb to mob boss, here are some of Shona's best acting moments: