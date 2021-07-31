TshisaLIVE

Ayanda Thabethe hints at finding love again and her fans are here for it!

The media personality looks happily in love, but who is the new man?

31 July 2021 - 10:00 By Joy Mphande
Ayanda Thabethe gives her fans a glimpse of her new man.
Ayanda Thabethe gives her fans a glimpse of her new man.
Image: Instagram/ Ayanda Thabethe

For several months, Ayanda Thabethe has been hinting at being in relationship while gushing over her man, and now she is slowly letting Mzansi in on it. 

Taking to her Instagram stories on Sunday, the media personality shared a glimpse of her cuddled with her supposed new man.

Ayanda Thabethe's Instagram story post.
Ayanda Thabethe's Instagram story post.
Image: Instagram/ Ayanda Thabethe

Although Ayanda has kept her partner’s identity concealed, last year Sunday World alleged she had found love with Bafana Bafana captain Bongani Khumalo.

This after sources said they spotted the couple allegedly showing public affection at the Style awards.

“The lovebirds are so madly in love and smitten with one another that they are serving us couple goals. They are very serious,” a source told the publication. 

The sources said the soccer star was looking to put a ring on it, and judging by Ayanda's recent posts, she might be ready to say “I do”.

Ayanda failed past relationships have been public over the years, from her alleged relationship with businessman Papi Rapolai to her public romance with Zulu Mkhathini and divorce from Andile Ncube.

Now she has seemingly found her perfect knight in shining armour.

There have been a lot of relationships in Celebville coming out of the shadows recently. One that took Mzansi by pleasant surprise was Musa Mthombeni's engagement to Miss SA 2015 Liesl Laurie after 11 months of being together.

'Rhythm City's' Kealeboga Masango reveals her relationship status

Sorry, fellas. Kealeboga is taken.
TshisaLIVE
1 week ago

Mvelo Makhanya shows off her new bae: 'One thing about me, I will love loudly'

Scandal actress Mvelo Makhanya has revealed that she is in a new relationship after confirming her separation from her ex-boyfriend in February this ...
TshisaLIVE
1 week ago

It started in the DMs! Musa Mthombeni shares his and Liesl Laurie’s love story

" sent Liesl a sweet innocent message and as they say, the rest is history. Since that day I’ve spoken to Liesl every day, throughout the day."
TshisaLIVE
3 weeks ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. Linda Sibiya backs Malema's Zuma house arrest calls TshisaLIVE
  2. Connie Ferguson shares tribute to late brother in celebration of his birthday TshisaLIVE
  3. Former ‘Generations’ actress Sindi Buthelezi has died TshisaLIVE
  4. Meet The Kubekas: Fana Mokoena, Slindile Nodangala and other faves to join ... TshisaLIVE
  5. Shona Ferguson has died of Covid-19-related complications TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Tatjana Schoenmaker screams for joy as she wins Olympic gold in a world record ...
Ngizwe Mchunu lofted in air by supporters after being granted bail