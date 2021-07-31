Ayanda Thabethe hints at finding love again and her fans are here for it!
The media personality looks happily in love, but who is the new man?
For several months, Ayanda Thabethe has been hinting at being in relationship while gushing over her man, and now she is slowly letting Mzansi in on it.
Taking to her Instagram stories on Sunday, the media personality shared a glimpse of her cuddled with her supposed new man.
Although Ayanda has kept her partner’s identity concealed, last year Sunday World alleged she had found love with Bafana Bafana captain Bongani Khumalo.
This after sources said they spotted the couple allegedly showing public affection at the Style awards.
“The lovebirds are so madly in love and smitten with one another that they are serving us couple goals. They are very serious,” a source told the publication.
The sources said the soccer star was looking to put a ring on it, and judging by Ayanda's recent posts, she might be ready to say “I do”.
Blessed with a man that doesn’t watch football 🙌🏾🙌🏾🙌🏾😩 ...— Ayanda Thabethe (@AyandaThabethe_) July 11, 2021
Thanking Jesus 😅😅😅🤞🏾
Let him 💍 ... then I’ll write the paragraph 😅😅😅 https://t.co/wl1PqIA5Vz— Ayanda Thabethe (@AyandaThabethe_) July 11, 2021
Spent the whole weekend indoors with my ❤️ and I’m convinced now more than ever ... what a guy ❤️👑— Ayanda Thabethe (@AyandaThabethe_) July 4, 2021
Ayanda failed past relationships have been public over the years, from her alleged relationship with businessman Papi Rapolai to her public romance with Zulu Mkhathini and divorce from Andile Ncube.
Now she has seemingly found her perfect knight in shining armour.
There have been a lot of relationships in Celebville coming out of the shadows recently. One that took Mzansi by pleasant surprise was Musa Mthombeni's engagement to Miss SA 2015 Liesl Laurie after 11 months of being together.