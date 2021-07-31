Ayanda Thabethe hints at finding love again and her fans are here for it!

Although Ayanda has kept her partner’s identity concealed, last year Sunday World alleged she had found love with Bafana Bafana captain Bongani Khumalo.

This after sources said they spotted the couple allegedly showing public affection at the Style awards.

“The lovebirds are so madly in love and smitten with one another that they are serving us couple goals. They are very serious,” a source told the publication.

The sources said the soccer star was looking to put a ring on it, and judging by Ayanda's recent posts, she might be ready to say “I do”.