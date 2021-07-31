Bonnie Mbuli encourages self-love before entering a relationship

Actress Bonnie Mbuli has given fans a wake-up call, saying relationships cannot bring the self-love you need to find within.

In her relationship 101 session on the TL, the actress shared a story with fans about her own journey to loving herself. She said before learning this pearl of wisdom, she focused on being fully loved by one person, without considering some love from herself to herself.

“I assumed it would meet every need for the longest time, when no matter how much I was loved, there was always a fault to find, something missing, a critique to add to my wall of protection, yet the more I sought it, the more elusive it became,” she wrote.

The star said what she needed was to find love within herself to feel more than adequate.

“But the gag is that the most complete love is the one my soul was longing to give to myself, that moment when you acknowledge your fear, feel your accumulated pain and interrogate your inadequacy and still decide you’re worth rooting for, fighting for,” wrote Bonnie.

Read her full post below: