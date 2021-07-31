Bonnie Mbuli encourages self-love before entering a relationship
Actress Bonnie Mbuli has given fans a wake-up call, saying relationships cannot bring the self-love you need to find within.
In her relationship 101 session on the TL, the actress shared a story with fans about her own journey to loving herself. She said before learning this pearl of wisdom, she focused on being fully loved by one person, without considering some love from herself to herself.
“I assumed it would meet every need for the longest time, when no matter how much I was loved, there was always a fault to find, something missing, a critique to add to my wall of protection, yet the more I sought it, the more elusive it became,” she wrote.
The star said what she needed was to find love within herself to feel more than adequate.
“But the gag is that the most complete love is the one my soul was longing to give to myself, that moment when you acknowledge your fear, feel your accumulated pain and interrogate your inadequacy and still decide you’re worth rooting for, fighting for,” wrote Bonnie.
Read her full post below:
Bonnie isn’t the only name in entertainment who has learnt to love themselves and shared their lessons with their followers.
Media personality Leanne Dlamini got real with fans about hating her body after gaining weight during the coronavirus lockdown.
Taking to her Instagram, Leanne shared the results of her recent introspection exercise. The media personality said she recently had to call herself to order after she realised she was being mean to herself and demonstrating the actions of a person who doesn’t love herself.
“Our girls don’t simply decide to hate their bodies. We teach them to,” she said.
“I had to do a serious self-check over the past few months and apologise to myself and my daughters for the way I was speaking to myself and what I was allowing them to see and hear,” she said.