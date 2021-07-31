IN QUOTES | 5 life lessons from Shona Ferguson worth treasuring

The late actor, producer and media mogul Shona Ferguson played a lot of real life roles in the lives of people that lived and worked closely with him but for his 1.5-million Instagram followers, they got to connect with him through his consistent motivational talks.

Shona died on Friday afternoon at the Milpark private hospital in Johannesburg from Covid-19-related complications.

Something that fans will surely miss, in addition to the Bible verses and stunning snaps he posted almost daily, are the pep talks and motivational speeches he used to give.

Over the years, the actor has shared the lessons life has taught him, his wisdom, advice and motivational quotes on social media, hoping to inspire his followers.

Below are some of the recent pearls of wisdom he dropped that his fans will surely cherish:

“I’m NOT for everyone and not everyone is for me.”

While reflecting on his journey as an actor, Shona shared one of the most important lessons he'd learnt in the industry and in life. He told his followers that life and experience had taught him that he's not everyone's cup of tea and he was OK with that fact.

Shona encouraged those looking at him for motivation to adopt the notion and understand that not everyone will like them and that's part of life.

“Pray for women. Respect women. Love women. Praise women. Support women. Listen to women. Encourage women and lastly, your woman must have full access to your bank account”

In one of his IG posts, Mr Sho had some wise words for men. He advised them to do better by the women in their lives and told them women deserved everything he mentioned and more.