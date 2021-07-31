TshisaLIVE

Pearl Modiadie comes for tweep who says she ‘hates winter because she’s single’

31 July 2021 - 14:00
Pearl Modiadie isn't here for the trolls!
Pearl Modiadie isn't here for the trolls!
Image: Instagram/Pearl Modiadie

Radio host Pearl Modiadie has hit back at claims that the reason she thinks winter is unbearably cold is that because she is single and ready to mingle.

She believes her relationship status has nothing to do with the temperatures outside.

As cold spells and snow cover the country this winter, media personality Pearl and many South Africans have had questions about the icy conditions witnessed.

With extreme weather patterns across the globe causing havoc and chaos, Pearl took to Twitter to think out load about how the cold weather has been super unpleasant.

However, not everyone was buying into the idea that this winter was any colder than others.

One user believes the only reason she feels cold is because Pearl is single and has no-one to cuddle up to in the cold.

Without detailing her relationship status, the star stood firm and hit back at the tweep, saying the fact remains: it's freezing.

Though known for being a sweetheart online, the star has often had to defend herself against trolls. Some users accused her of showing off when she announced she had finally paid off the house she bought for her father in 2017.

The Metro FM presenter made it clear she will not stop celebrating her milestones, saying: “Ngisebenza kanzima (I work hard) and I will always celebrate my wins! Whether privately or publicly!” 

Pearl Modiadie & LootLove confirm Metro FM exits ahead of annual radio shuffles

Pearl Modiadie said her last broadcast on “Lunch with Thomas & Pearl” will be on Wednesday, March 31.
TshisaLIVE
4 months ago

SABC condemns sexual harassment as #JusticeForPearlModiadie trends

"I kept quiet for too long until media picked it up and I have been grateful for that because it finally gave me the courage to speak out about the ...
TshisaLIVE
1 month ago

Ten emotional & heartfelt Mother’s Day tributes from Mzansi celebs

The TL was filled with warmth, light and a whole lot of love as people celebrated their moms!
TshisaLIVE
2 months ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. Linda Sibiya backs Malema's Zuma house arrest calls TshisaLIVE
  2. Connie Ferguson shares tribute to late brother in celebration of his birthday TshisaLIVE
  3. Former ‘Generations’ actress Sindi Buthelezi has died TshisaLIVE
  4. Meet The Kubekas: Fana Mokoena, Slindile Nodangala and other faves to join ... TshisaLIVE
  5. Shona Ferguson has died of Covid-19-related complications TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Tatjana Schoenmaker screams for joy as she wins Olympic gold in a world record ...
Ngizwe Mchunu lofted in air by supporters after being granted bail