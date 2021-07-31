Pearl Modiadie comes for tweep who says she ‘hates winter because she’s single’
Radio host Pearl Modiadie has hit back at claims that the reason she thinks winter is unbearably cold is that because she is single and ready to mingle.
She believes her relationship status has nothing to do with the temperatures outside.
As cold spells and snow cover the country this winter, media personality Pearl and many South Africans have had questions about the icy conditions witnessed.
With extreme weather patterns across the globe causing havoc and chaos, Pearl took to Twitter to think out load about how the cold weather has been super unpleasant.
I don’t remember winter in SA being this cold. Shucks!— 𝐏𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐥 𝐌𝐨𝐝𝐢𝐚𝐝𝐢𝐞 (@PearlModiadie) July 24, 2021
However, not everyone was buying into the idea that this winter was any colder than others.
One user believes the only reason she feels cold is because Pearl is single and has no-one to cuddle up to in the cold.
Without detailing her relationship status, the star stood firm and hit back at the tweep, saying the fact remains: it's freezing.
Whether you’re single or in a relationship does not change the fact that it’s cold. https://t.co/UoEwNtP6Hm— 𝐏𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐥 𝐌𝐨𝐝𝐢𝐚𝐝𝐢𝐞 (@PearlModiadie) July 24, 2021
Though known for being a sweetheart online, the star has often had to defend herself against trolls. Some users accused her of showing off when she announced she had finally paid off the house she bought for her father in 2017.
The Metro FM presenter made it clear she will not stop celebrating her milestones, saying: “Ngisebenza kanzima (I work hard) and I will always celebrate my wins! Whether privately or publicly!”
Ngisebenza kanzima and I will always celebrate my wins!!— 𝐏𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐥 𝐌𝐨𝐝𝐢𝐚𝐝𝐢𝐞 (@PearlModiadie) December 30, 2020
Whether privately or publicly! ✨