Pearl Modiadie comes for tweep who says she ‘hates winter because she’s single’

Radio host Pearl Modiadie has hit back at claims that the reason she thinks winter is unbearably cold is that because she is single and ready to mingle.

She believes her relationship status has nothing to do with the temperatures outside.

As cold spells and snow cover the country this winter, media personality Pearl and many South Africans have had questions about the icy conditions witnessed.

With extreme weather patterns across the globe causing havoc and chaos, Pearl took to Twitter to think out load about how the cold weather has been super unpleasant.