SNAPS | Shona and Connie Ferguson: A #BlackLove story worth celebrating
Shona and Connie Ferguson shared a love that many aspired to have... not only the best of friends but partners in crime building an empire together.
The death of Shona Ferguson has left Mzansi devastated, not just for the loss of talent for the entertainment industry but for the fact that actress and media mogul Connie Ferguson has now lost her husband and partner in crime.
Shona died on Friday afternoon at the Milpark private hospital in Johannesburg from Covid-19-related complications.
SA has collectively flooded social media platforms mourning not only the loss of life but the end of black, inspiring love.
More than a prolific actor and media mogul, Shona was loved for wearing his heart on his sleeve and loving his wife of what would have been two decades this year, -loud and proud.
Shona and Connie shared a love that many aspired to have... not only the best of friends but partners in crime building an empire together and raising their children to fulfil their fullest potential.
The beginning...
Shona met Connie at her Johannesburg home in 2001. At the time, she was already a household name thanks to her iconic role as Karabo Moroka on Generations.
Shona was there to drop off mutual friends meeting Connie’s sister and asked for a glass of water before he could leave, and that's when Connie came out of her room to greet him and their love story began.
"He says it was love at first sight"Connie Ferguson, 2017
After only two months of dating, Connie and Shona got married and had a traditional wedding.
Their white wedding was held soon after in December 2001, an affair worthy of magazine covers and 10-page spreads.
In 2017, when the pair celebrated 15 years of marriage, they did an interview with Destiny magazine. At the launch of their cover, Connie spoke about how she knew Shona was the one from the strong soul connection she felt.
A feeling that Shona knew as “love at first sight”
Watch the video below:
Over the years, the pair were soon dubbed thee SA power couple, not only because of the love that was so evident between them but they were building an empire together, looking good and having fun during the whole process.
Shona and Connie celebrated each other on big occasions — award wins, birthdays, anniversaries etc. and also celebrated each other randomly.
The rise of social media gave the Fergusons' fans a better view into their love as the pair never shied away from declaring their love for each other.
Here are some of their anniversary posts, where they shared their feels.
Last year, when the couple celebrated their 19th wedding anniversary, they took to social media to profess their undying love for one another even after so many years, leaving social media users inspired and in their feels.
With a snap of himself with his queen on his lap, Shona took to Instagram and wrote, “We are 19 years old. Congratulations on your wedding anniversary. This journey of life is very easy with you by my side. What we can’t work on together, nothing. I love you melaiti.”
While Connie posted a snap of her love of 19 years who still manages to make her laugh.
“I don’t know what you’re saying here, but the fact that you could still make me laugh 19 years later is all I’ve been praying for. Happy Wedding Anniversary. I love you more every day and thank God!”
The End...
It has been absolutely heartbreaking for Mzansi to realise that Shona's untimely death means the end of their #ExcellentBlackLove.
People have taken to social media to celebrate the love that has inspired the many in Mzansi. Others have expressed that they are putting Connie in their prayers as they struggle to imagine the pain she's going through — now that she has to live without her husband, who has been by her side for nearly 20 years.