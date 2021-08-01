Food documentaries leave Pearl Thusi and her family ‘disgusted’ with meat

Queen Sono actress and mother of two Pearl Thusi is looking to make a drastic change in her life after food documentaries convinced her she can do without meat, especially after the manner in which animals are “farmed” left her disgusted.

Taking to her Twitter to share her thoughts, Pearl admitted the more she watched earth and food processing documentaries, the more vegan life looked appealing.

“The more documentaries I watch, the more I’m convinced I need to plant my own food more regularly and go vegan gradually. The way animals and superfoods are farmed is disgusting,” declared the actress.

The actress said the footage she's seen so far had influenced her so much that she and her family were discussing their transition into no longer eating meat.

“My family and I are discussing eating meat maximum three times a week (fish included), and gradually reduce this over the next months and years until we’re not consuming other animal products. (I’ll have the leather conversation when I get there),” she tweeted.