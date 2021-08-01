TshisaLIVE

Food documentaries leave Pearl Thusi and her family ‘disgusted’ with meat

‘The way meat is farmed in this day and age isn’t healthy for the human body. And it’s inhumane’

Chrizelda Kekana Entertainment reporter
01 August 2021 - 12:00
Actress Pearl Thusi and her family are taking a greener approach to life.
Image: Instagram/Pearl Thusi

Queen Sono actress and mother of two Pearl Thusi is looking to make a drastic change in her life after food documentaries convinced her she can do without meat, especially after the manner in which animals are “farmed” left her disgusted.

Taking to her Twitter to share her thoughts, Pearl admitted the more she watched earth and food processing documentaries, the more vegan life looked appealing.

The more documentaries I watch, the more I’m convinced I need to plant my own food more regularly and go vegan gradually. The way animals and superfoods are farmed is disgusting,” declared the actress.

The actress said the footage she's seen so far had influenced her so much that she and her family were discussing their transition into no longer eating meat.

My family and I are discussing eating meat maximum three times a week (fish included), and gradually reduce this over the next months and years until we’re not consuming other animal products. (I’ll have the leather conversation when I get there),” she tweeted.

As always her views sparked a conversation on the TL about agriculture and the processes around growing food and farming. Becoming broader as more tweeps joined the convo, the discussion encompassed topics such as climate change and global warming.

When asked why she thought dropping meat was a good idea, Pearl explained she come to the realisation that her decision will be healthier for her body and good for the planet.

Clapping back at a tweep who looked to mock her newfound conviction, Pearl wasted no time in putting the tweep in check.

“You not eating meat won’t help in any way but it’s good to try,” said the tweep.

To which Pearl responded: “It will at least help my body. The way meat is farmed in this day and age isn’t healthy for the human body anyway. And it’s inhumane.”

Pearl also shared some of the knowledge gems she’s learnt from research and watching documentaries that changed her outlook on the subject.

Read some of the tweets below:

