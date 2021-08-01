TshisaLIVE

From low budget stage to Record of the Year upset — Here's how 2021 SA Music Awards went down

01 August 2021 - 09:58
Hosts Bontle Moloi and TV's Lawrence Maleka were killing at the SAMAs this year.
Image: Twitter/SA Music Awards

Though many of Mzansi's faves were seen lighting up the stage and taking home their SA Music Awards (SAMAs) accolades last night, but Mzansi wasn't too impressed with the organisers of the award ceremony, which aired on Saturday night.

The event was held under strict Covid-19 lockdown regulations.

The awards were hosted by dancer Bontle Moloi and actor Lawrence Maleka, SA music fans were treated to performances, among others, Kamo Mphela, Boity, Sjava, Blaq Diamond and Locnville.

At the top of the winner's list was, self-proclaimed, amapiano kings DJ Maphorisa and Kabza de Small, who bagged three awards for their Scorpion King's Album Once Upon A Time In Lockdown. Artist of The Year was awarded to Blaq Diamond and Sho Madjozi, with Kabza de Small taking home the Female and Male Artist of The year awards.

Speaking about the colourful John Cena lover, Sho Madjozi won two accolades from her album What A Life, managing to score in the Best Traditional Album accolade as well.

However, fans were unimpressed with the way this year's awards panned out, taking to Twitter to express disappointment in the quality of the event's production when compared to previous years with many saying it was 'low budget'.

The show was also left with an upset afterwards as Mzansi wasn't impressed to learn that the Record of The Year award had been won by musician Matthew Mole for his track Keep It Together,fans said they felt something didn't add up about the award going to this particular muso as they were of the opinion that majority of South Africans did not know him.

Check out the reactions from fans on Twitter:

