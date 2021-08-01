From low budget stage to Record of the Year upset — Here's how 2021 SA Music Awards went down
Though many of Mzansi's faves were seen lighting up the stage and taking home their SA Music Awards (SAMAs) accolades last night, but Mzansi wasn't too impressed with the organisers of the award ceremony, which aired on Saturday night.
The event was held under strict Covid-19 lockdown regulations.
The awards were hosted by dancer Bontle Moloi and actor Lawrence Maleka, SA music fans were treated to performances, among others, Kamo Mphela, Boity, Sjava, Blaq Diamond and Locnville.
At the top of the winner's list was, self-proclaimed, amapiano kings DJ Maphorisa and Kabza de Small, who bagged three awards for their Scorpion King's Album Once Upon A Time In Lockdown. Artist of The Year was awarded to Blaq Diamond and Sho Madjozi, with Kabza de Small taking home the Female and Male Artist of The year awards.
Speaking about the colourful John Cena lover, Sho Madjozi won two accolades from her album What A Life, managing to score in the Best Traditional Album accolade as well.
However, fans were unimpressed with the way this year's awards panned out, taking to Twitter to express disappointment in the quality of the event's production when compared to previous years with many saying it was 'low budget'.
The show was also left with an upset afterwards as Mzansi wasn't impressed to learn that the Record of The Year award had been won by musician Matthew Mole for his track Keep It Together,fans said they felt something didn't add up about the award going to this particular muso as they were of the opinion that majority of South Africans did not know him.
Check out the reactions from fans on Twitter:
We don't know the artist, we don't know the song but it's record of the year pic.twitter.com/8xtW9mP87Q— #CountryBoyEP OUT NOW 🎶 (@haemusic_) July 31, 2021
#SAMA27 Record of the year pic.twitter.com/3xW3gQ45Vb— JabulaniMacdonald⚡ (@Jabu_Macdonald) July 31, 2021
Record of the year - Matthew Mole Fact is 99% of South Africa don’t know Matthew Mole #SAMA27 pic.twitter.com/IM7dV1JYyc— King Gumede 👑 (@GstylWealth) July 31, 2021
Honestly the #SAMA27 are missing something and it's makhadzi pic.twitter.com/Yh2XEzGc1E— Thandi Potiane (@potiane_suzzy) July 31, 2021
Definitely changing the channel it’s the blurry filter, 480p video quality and terrible sound. The SAMAs production have really dropped the ball this year.— Lasizwe Dambuza (@lasizwe) July 31, 2021
The hosts are killing it tho.
#SAMA27
Kabza De Small sweeping those awards 🙌🏾. I even lost track. All I heard was "Kabza Kabza Kabza". Well deserved 👏🏾. Hard work really pays off #SAMA27 pic.twitter.com/DTO9FLleDl— 🇿🇦 Nolali 👠👠 (@Amza_5) July 31, 2021
Y'all looted Record of the year😢why mara why???#SAMA27 pic.twitter.com/CdkVdwkW3C— Nthaby Secheche (@NSecheche) July 31, 2021
Congratulations to the artist who won the record of the year, but my record of the year is Jerusalema.— TeazLee (@teazlee) July 31, 2021
#SAMA27 pic.twitter.com/c5WsKYhX2c