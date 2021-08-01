'It all feels like a horrible nightmare': Connie Ferguson is reeling after husband Shona's death

When Mzansi heard the shocking news that media mogul Shona Ferguson had died on Friday, most said they couldn't imagine what his wife Connie was going through.

In an Instagram post, the actress penned a letter to her late husband, opening up about the disbelief and total devastation she's going through now that he is no more.

Shona died on Friday afternoon at the Milpark private hospital in Johannesburg from Covid-19-related complications.

Connie revealed that since Shona died, she's been reeling — filled with questions of “why?” .

“I’m struggling to process everything that’s going on! It all just feels like a horrible nightmare that I can’t wake up from! I feel like I’m living in a twilight zone! I keep asking God why? Why Lord? Please help me understand!” Connie wrote in the letter.

The couple was set to celebrate their 20th wedding anniversary at the end of the year and the actress reflected on how they had began planning for the celebration.

Connie also revealed that as she struggles to deal with her husband's death, July 31 was also the anniversary of the first time she met Shona, in 2001.

“This day, 20 years ago (31 July 2001), was the day God brought you into my life, and we haven’t looked back since! Ours is a once-in-a-lifetime kind of love. We joked about how we were going to be in our old age. How we would take turns supporting each other and being strong for each other. The irony is we have already been doing that for the past 20 years! Oh how God has loved me to give me you! We were already planning our 20th wedding anniversary in November, assuming that we had time. You and I were joined at the hip, now I feel completely off balance, incomplete, without my other half! My soul mate,” Connie wrote.

The actress reflected on the “once-in-a-lifetime kind of love” she and Shona shared and expressed just how much she was missing him.

“We share a once-in-a-lifetime kind of love, a love like no other that surpasses all understanding! A love that outlives even death! You and I will meet again when God decides it’s time. In the meantime you live on in our hearts. You’ve owned my heart from the day we met 20 years ago, and there you will live until we meet again! Rest now angel. As we contemplate our tomorrow, let your body rest and your spirit soar. You are reunited with the Lord, your first love. I miss you, I love you, and I will never forget you!"

