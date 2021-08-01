TshisaLIVE

Lamiez reveals what Khuli Chana bought her on their first date

Khuli is a romantic man!

01 August 2021 - 16:00
Lamiez Holworthy was nostalgic about the honeymoon stages of her relationship with Khuli Chana.
Image: Instagram/Khuli Chana

DJ Lamiez Holworthy has opened up about when she first started dating now husband Khuli Chana, and the TL is nostalgic for those first date vibes!

Lamiez shared the scoop in response to a tweep who asked if people would go on a date with someone for a second time if they didn't buy them a present for the first date.

The DJ said she didn't know about these first date presents until she met Khulani all those years back.

She revealed that she received a bunch of yellow tulips, a Mickey Mouse teddy bear and a difficult-to-find book she had mentioned once in conversation.

“Honestly didn’t know that gifts on 1st dates were a thing til I met my guy. On our 1st, he got me a bunch of yellow tulips which are my faves and I had obviously mentioned in a random conversation before along with a Mickey Mouse teddy bear (obsessed) and a book I mentioned I couldn’t find,” said Lamiez.

She went on to remind her followers that after all those dates, he eventually put a ring on it after making a great first impression with his generous, heartfelt presents.

Many fans took to the reply section of the tweet to gush about Lamiez and Khuli's celeb power couple status, and how their genuine love is often praised by fans across the internet.

Check them out:

